Jehovicious on X shared graduation photos to announce that he had completed his BSc in Banking and Finance with First Class Honours

He also revealed that he had previously served as the President of NABAFS, the association representing Banking and Finance students, before concluding his academic programme

The post, which included a cheerful and celebratory note about his personal achievement, quickly attracted attention from his followers

A young Nigerian graduate marked the completion of his university education with a public display of his academic records and ceremonial photos.

The photos were shared by Jehovicious on X, who announced that he had finished his undergraduate programme and documented the distinctions that accompanied the qualification.

Nigerian man secures first-class in banking and finance. Photo credit: @Jehovicious/X.

Source: Twitter

Academic Excellence In Banking And Finance

Jehovicious studied Banking and Finance at the bachelor's level and had concluded the course with the highest possible classification.

The outcome placed him in the topmost academic bracket recognised by universities operating under the British system, which was retained in Nigeria.

That level of attainment was reserved for learners whose cumulative grade point average fell within the uppermost range.

Beyond the overall classification, he had also been identified as the most outstanding student in his specific department for his set.

That particular recognition meant that among all those who pursued the same discipline in the same academic session, his cumulative performance was rated above that of his peers.

Such a title was traditionally conferred upon the individual who led the departmental ranking at the point of graduation.

Former NABAFS President And Best Graduating Student Celebration

Prior to his graduation, he had held a leadership position within his faculty community.

He had served as the president of the association that represented students of Banking and Finance, a body commonly referred to by its acronym NABAFS. His tenure in that role had ended before he completed his final examinations.

In his announcement, he expressed a sense of personal fulfilment and pride in what he had accomplished. He conveyed that the success was the result of his own effort and perseverance throughout his years of study.

He accompanied his message with a light hearted facial expression that suggested joy, relief and a degree of playful boasting.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng