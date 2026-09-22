Zacharie Boucher joined Madagascar's training session in Nigeria despite widespread calls for his removal from the squad

A 2018 interview in which Boucher said he considered himself French and would reject a Madagascar call-up fuelled fan anger

The Berea arrived in Nigeria on Monday ahead of their AFCON 2027 qualifier against the Super Eagles on Friday

Madagascar goalkeeper Zacharie Boucher was spotted training with the national squad in Nigeria on Monday, despite reports suggesting he would be dropped following a backlash from Malagasy football supporters.

The 34-year-old, who was born in Saint-Pierre, Réunion, France, received his first call-up to coach Corentin Martins' Madagascar side last week, as noted by CAF.

Zacharie Boucher spotted in training despite reported exclusion. Photo by Pascal Pavani/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to Soccernet, the reports of his exclusion proved inaccurate. Boucher took part in a tactical session that ran for 15 minutes, from 5:00 PM to 5:15 PM, working alongside fellow goalkeepers Geordan Dupire and Nina Rakotoasimbola.

Why Boucher was reportedly dropped

His invitation was controversial from the start, as a 2018 interview of Boucher resurfaced online in which he described himself as French and said he had never considered himself Malagasy, he would reject any call-up.

The comments drew sharp criticism from a section of the Malagasy fanbase, who argued he had no place representing the country. Multiple reports at the time suggested the experienced shot-stopper would be axed from the squad before the team departed for Nigeria.

Barea will take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers matchday one game at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Okoye absent from Super Eagles training

Legit.ng previously reported that Maduka Okoye was absent from Super Eagles first training session ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Udinese goalkeeper who played on Saturday in a 1-0 loss to Cagliari had yet to resume camp as at the time the team had the training session.

Source: Legit.ng