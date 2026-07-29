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Qatar Announces Citizenship Application Fee For Foreigners, Mentions Amount
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Qatar Announces Citizenship Application Fee For Foreigners, Mentions Amount

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Qatar's government website has published the official application fee that foreigners must pay to begin the citizenship process
  • The citizenship application fee is listed as QAR 3,000, which converts to over N1 million for Nigerian applicants
  • The government website also lists several additional fees that applicants may be required to pay depending on their specific circumstances

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Qatar has disclosed how much a foreigner must pay in application fees before being considered for Qatari citizenship, and the figure runs well into seven digits when converted to Nigerian naira.

According to the Qatar government website, the official application fee for citizenship stands at QAR 3,000, which is the equivalent of approximately N1,123,564.

Qatar reveals cost of citizenship application for foreigners
Qatar publishes fee foreigners must pay before applying for citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Bloomberg Creative
Source: Getty Images

Application for Qatar citizenship

The fee must be paid as part of the application process before a foreigner can proceed with a bid to become a Qatari citizen.

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Beyond the citizenship application fee, the government website details a range of other charges that may apply to individuals depending on what they are applying for. These additional fees cover different administrative purposes and could increase the overall cost a prospective citizen might need to budget for throughout the process.

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Qatar has separately outlined a set of conditions that must be met before a foreigner qualifies to even submit a citizenship application. Meeting the financial threshold of the application fee is therefore only one part of a broader set of requirements a candidate must satisfy.

What the Qatari government website shows

For Nigerians and other Africans considering relocation options, the QAR 3,000 fee places Qatar's citizenship pathway firmly in the premium bracket, given that the naira equivalent exceeds N1 million at current exchange rates.

India lists ways foreigners can acquire citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that India published five official ways through which foreigners can acquire Indian citizenship.

According to the Indian government, citizenship may be acquired by birth, descent, naturalisation, registration, or incorporation of territory. The government also listed the documents applicants must submit, including a valid passport, a residence permit, and proof of birth.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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