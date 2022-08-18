A Nigerian man who migrated to Finland a year ago has taken to social media to mark one-year anniversary of his relocation

The name identified as Abiola shared pictures taken abroad as he shared his desire to help 20 persons also join him there

Abiola also shed more light on the mode he is willing to assist people in migrating to the Northern European country

A Nigerian man, Abiola, has openly declared his willingness to help 20 persons migrate to the European country Finland.

Abiola stated this in a Twitter post on Wednesday, August 17 while celebrating the one-year anniversary of his relocation to Finland.

Abiola wants to help people go abroad. Photo Credit: @Abismart21

Source: Twitter

Abiola revealed that he would be helping out via affordable education for bachelor's, master's and Ph.D levels.

He added that his offer is for those who want to move to Finland by August 2023

His viral tweet reads:

"Today makes it exactly a year since I moved to Finland. From now, I am willing to assist 20 people who are interested to come to Finland in August 2023 as well.

"Route: Affordable Education.

"Bachelors, Masters or PhD."

In subsequent tweets, he went on to elaborate on the affordable education route.

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@kazashi87 said:

"Now there is my limitation..."

@Stanley17307546 said:

"I'm willing and interested to come."

@vicwinz83 said:

"Vote Obi so there will be no need for u to go and beg for bread in a foreign land, let's take our country back from these witchcraft politicians, Finland do not have our population and resources yet we are begging to go there, no be juju be DAT, vote obi Nd end this sh*it."

