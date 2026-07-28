A Babcock University graduate celebrated his results in a social media post that quickly attracted hundreds of thousands of views

The graduate revealed the grade and CGPA he finished with while sharing a photo of him holding four awards

His post playfully challenged anyone with a 4.0 CGPA to still call their result a second class, sparking a wave of reactions online

Mide-Arebuwa Caleb, a Computer Science graduate from Babcock University, set social media alight after sharing his final results and academic awards in a post that drew nearly 627,000 views on X.

Writing under his handle @kalebforjesus on 26 July 2026, Caleb announced that he completed his BSc in Computer Science with a Second Class Upper Division.

A Babcock University graduate celebrates after bagging 4 awards. Photo credit: @kalebforjesus/X

Source: Twitter

The post was accompanied by a light-hearted dig at anyone sitting on a 4-point CGPA, suggesting they could no longer reasonably claim the second-class upper label.

Babcock graduate celebrates with 4 awards, CGPA

Beyond the impressive grade point average of 4.32, Caleb showcased that he walked away from Babcock University with four awards to his name, a feat that added considerable weight to an already strong academic record.

Sharing photos of himself in his covocation attire, the Babcock graduate wrote:

"BSc. Computer Science. 🎓

First Class Lower (4.32)

If e reach your turn say your 4 point nah second class."

Reactions as Babcock graduate celebrates achievement

His brief but confident post captured the attention of thousands, many of whom flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and a fair share of good-humoured self-reflection. Some of the comments are below:

@younggold406 said:

"Congrats Keleb Greater Heights."

@allcrowns94 said:

"Busts my head man 🤣 Nobody should ever call my point second class upper again from today."

@fikayomi_i said:

"Guyyy😂 Congratulations you did well jare. 🎉🎉"

See Caleb's post that sparked the conversation:

Babcock graduate becomes medical doctor'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Babcock University fresh graduate has celebrated his academic feat as he finally became a medical doctor against all odds.

The medical doctor, who desired to study at the University of Ibadan, shared his inspiring story on X, revealing that his visa was denied six times.

Source: Legit.ng