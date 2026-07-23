An X user drew attention to the pilot’s role after an Enugu Air aircraft ran off the runway at Benin Airport on Thursday

Family members who came to receive passengers rushed some travellers to hospital following the incident

Enugu Air confirmed the excursion and said relevant aviation authorities had been notified about the incident

An Enugu Air aircraft ran off the runway at Benin Airport on Thursday after arriving on a flight from Lagos.

The incident caused panic among family members who had gathered to receive passengers, and some of them rushed travellers to hospital.

Man speaks after Enugu Air incident. Photo credit: Business Day.

Source: UGC

Man reacts to Enugu Air incident

An X user @Reagan reacted to the event by focusing on the flight crew and suggested the pilot in command deserved an award for bringing the wide-body aircraft to a stop without it catching fire.

He emphasised the pilot’s efforts during landing, arguing that avoiding a fire after leaving the paved surface was commendable.

The user attributed the outcome to both skill and grace, and observed that the weather appeared foggy at the time.

The aircraft had reportedly been cleared to land before it skidded off the runway. Heavy rainfall was believed to have contributed to the excursion.

At the airport, relatives moved quickly to assist passengers, and several were taken for medical attention shortly afterwards.

Management breaks silence on flight incident

Enugu Air released an official statement confirming the runway excursion. The airline stated that the relevant aviation authorities had been notified.

No further details were provided about injuries or damage to the aircraft.

See the post below:

Huge military aircraft crashes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Indian Air Force personnel were killed when an Antonov An-32 transport aircraft crashed during a routine flight operation in Assam.

The Air Force confirmed that emergency response efforts and preliminary inquiries were launched immediately after the accident.

Source: Legit.ng