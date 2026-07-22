TikTok star Jarvis addressed the blood covenant allegations surrounding her relationship with fiancé Peller on her Instagram story channel

The couple had previously spoken on The Honest Bunch Podcast about a spiritual oath they believe governs their relationship

Peller made a surprising confession about once suggesting a literal blood pact, revealing what Jarvis said in response

Popular TikTok couple Jarvis and Peller have found themselves at the centre of a conversation about faith, commitment and unconventional relationship rules, just weeks before their planned wedding on 1 August.

Jarvis, whose full name is Elizabeth Amadou, took to her Instagram story channel to address growing public questions about the so-called blood covenant allegations linked to her and her fiancé, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller.

Jarvis opens up about the blood covenant allegations with Peller. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The clarification followed an episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, released on a Monday, in which the couple discussed the spiritual terms they believe underpin their relationship.

What Jarvis Said About the "Covenant"

Speaking on the podcast, Jarvis explained that infidelity would carry serious consequences for whoever strayed.

"If you cheat, you die. It's the rule of the relationship. Things will no go well for the person. Because we are in a commitment. The fact that we pray together. God is involved. And you now go and cheat. Will God sit down and be looking at you. I will swear for you," she said.

When asked if Peller had ever been unfaithful, Jarvis answered simply, "No," while Peller responded, "Why would I cheat on her?"

In a recent post, she clarified that the commitment she referenced was rooted in prayer and faith, not any physical ritual.

"Please, who exactly did they say performed a blood covenant or took an oath? As far as I can remember, it definitely wasn't me and my partner. I'm honestly confused. Has everyone suddenly after gone deaf? listening to the podcast The only covenant we have is with God," Jarvis said.

Jarvis reacts after blood covenant allegations involving Peller go viral. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller's Confession About a Blood Pact Proposal

Despite Jarvis drawing a firm line between their spiritual vows and occult practices, Peller revealed during the podcast that he had once suggested something far more literal.

He told listeners he had proposed that the two cut themselves in a blood pact after seeing the idea on TikTok, believing it would serve as a binding deterrent against cheating.

"I told her. She said she doesn't want to do. She said no. We were going to cut ourselves with knife. I saw it on TikTok that if anybody cheats after doing that, something will happen to the person. So I wanted us to do it, but she didn't agree," he said.

Jarvis confirmed she refused the suggestion. She also offered a lighthearted take on why she trusts the relationship, saying, "We pray to God that nothing like that will happen by God's grace. Everything is still in God's hands."

Peller, for his part, offered a playful reason for his own faithfulness before the couple struck a more sincere tone, reaffirming that their bond rests on love, prayer and mutual commitment ahead of their upcoming nuptials.

See Jarvis' post explaining the blood covenant allegations:

Jarvis drags Peller online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis Jadrolita got visibly angry when her rumoured partner, Peller, called her 'babe' on TikTok live.

In a trending video, she warned him against repeating such act in public and made it clear that she was not one to get involved in PDA.

Source: Legit.ng