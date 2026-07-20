The US government outlined the top actions new permanent residents must take after receiving their Green Card

Conditional permanent residents holding a 2-year Green Card face a critical deadline to file a petition before their card expires

The Green Card unlocks several benefits in the United States, but comes with specific rules around travel and possession

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined the essential steps that new permanent residents must follow after receiving their Green Card, covering everything from mandatory card possession to travel rules and benefit access.

According to USCIS, a Permanent Resident Card, commonly known as a Green Card, serves as official proof that its holder is authorised to live and work in the United States. Any permanent resident aged 18 or older is legally required to carry a valid Green Card at all times.

US explains key steps Green Card holders should follow after receiving document. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Removing Conditions on a 2-Year Green Card

One of the most time-sensitive obligations applies to conditional permanent residents, those who received a two-year Green Card rather than the standard ten-year version.

USCIS was clear that this category of residents cannot simply renew their cards. Instead, they must file a petition to remove the conditions on their residency within the 90 days before the card's expiry date.

Missing that window could mean losing permanent resident status entirely.

The type of petition required depends on how the Green Card was obtained. Those who received theirs through a family-based route must file Form I-751, the Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence.

Investor and entrepreneur-based conditional residents, on the other hand, must submit Form I-829, the Petition by Entrepreneur to Remove Conditions. USCIS provides a Filing Calculator to help residents work out their exact 90-day filing date.

What a Green Card Allows You to Do

Beyond residency, a Green Card opens the door to several practical benefits in the United States. It can be used as proof of work eligibility when completing Form I-9, the Employment Eligibility Verification document that employers require.

It also allows holders to apply for a Social Security Card and a state-issued driver's licence, two documents that are essential for daily life in the country.

For those who plan to travel outside the United States, there is an important condition to keep in mind. A Green Card remains valid for re-entry after international travel, but only if the holder stays abroad for less than one year. Anyone planning a trip that will extend beyond that limit needs to obtain a re-entry permit before departing.

USCIS also pointed new permanent residents to its Settling in the U.S. resource, which covers a wide range of topics about life in America and offers a welcoming guide available in multiple languages.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng