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Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Latvia Without a Visa in 2026
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Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Latvia Without a Visa in 2026

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Latvia has named the African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa and stay for up to 90 days
  • Citizens of the eligible African countries can use valid biometric passports instead of applying for a visa before travelling
  • The official Latvia travel policy explains who can visit without a visa and how long eligible travellers may stay

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Latvia has published the names of the popular African countries whose citizens qualify to enter its territory and stay for a specified period without a visa.

The list published on the official Latvian website includes the names of many countries around the world. However, only a few African countries were granted the privilege of visa-free entry.

Latvia says citizens of selected African countries can stay for 90 days without a visa
Latvia confirms African countries whose citizens can travel without a visa. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Edgars Rinkēvičs
Source: Getty Images

Latvia publishes visa-free entry list

Details on the website state that citizens of these African countries can enter, stay, and live in Latvia without a visa for up to 90 days.

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Latvia: Eligible African countries

Read also

Montenegro publishes full list of African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026, sets stay rule

The names of these eligible countries are below.

  1. Mauritius
  2. Seychelles

Latvia explained that citizens of the above countries can use their biometric passports to gain entry into its territory instead of a visa.

Montenegro: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Montenegro released the official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can enter Montenegro without a visa and stay for up to 90 days, provided they travel with a valid passport or other accepted travel documents.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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