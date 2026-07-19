Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Latvia Without a Visa in 2026
- Latvia has named the African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa and stay for up to 90 days
- Citizens of the eligible African countries can use valid biometric passports instead of applying for a visa before travelling
- The official Latvia travel policy explains who can visit without a visa and how long eligible travellers may stay
Latvia has published the names of the popular African countries whose citizens qualify to enter its territory and stay for a specified period without a visa.
The list published on the official Latvian website includes the names of many countries around the world. However, only a few African countries were granted the privilege of visa-free entry.
Latvia publishes visa-free entry list
Details on the website state that citizens of these African countries can enter, stay, and live in Latvia without a visa for up to 90 days.
Latvia: Eligible African countries
Montenegro publishes full list of African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026, sets stay rule
The names of these eligible countries are below.
- Mauritius
- Seychelles
Latvia explained that citizens of the above countries can use their biometric passports to gain entry into its territory instead of a visa.
Montenegro: African countries eligible for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Montenegro released the official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.
The report explained that citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can enter Montenegro without a visa and stay for up to 90 days, provided they travel with a valid passport or other accepted travel documents.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng