Latvia has named the African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa and stay for up to 90 days

Citizens of the eligible African countries can use valid biometric passports instead of applying for a visa before travelling

The official Latvia travel policy explains who can visit without a visa and how long eligible travellers may stay

Latvia has published the names of the popular African countries whose citizens qualify to enter its territory and stay for a specified period without a visa.

The list published on the official Latvian website includes the names of many countries around the world. However, only a few African countries were granted the privilege of visa-free entry.

Latvia confirms African countries whose citizens can travel without a visa. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Edgars Rinkēvičs

Source: Getty Images

Latvia publishes visa-free entry list

Details on the website state that citizens of these African countries can enter, stay, and live in Latvia without a visa for up to 90 days.

Latvia: Eligible African countries

The names of these eligible countries are below.

Mauritius Seychelles

Latvia explained that citizens of the above countries can use their biometric passports to gain entry into its territory instead of a visa.

Montenegro: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Montenegro released the official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can enter Montenegro without a visa and stay for up to 90 days, provided they travel with a valid passport or other accepted travel documents.

Source: Legit.ng