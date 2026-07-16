Nigerian filling stations have adjusted petrol prices after Dangote Refinery raised ex-gantry pricing

Mobil and Lado Oil increase petrol prices as some marketers hold steady amidst rising costs

Analysts urge government intervention to mitigate fuel price impacts on living costs and inflation

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian filling stations have begun adjusting petrol pump prices after recent increases in ex-depot and ex-gantry rates by Dangote Refinery and other fuel depot operators, signalling the likelihood of higher fuel costs for motorists in the coming days.

The price changes come after Dangote Refinery raised its ex-gantry petrol price by N44 per litre, from N1,076 to N1,120, following its decision to adopt dollar-denominated pricing for petroleum products.

New petrol prices emerge at filling stations as Dangote Refinery and depots hike rates. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Fuel stations begin price adjustments

The increase has started reflecting at some retail outlets, although the adjustments remain gradual.

According to PetroleumPriceNG, several Dangote-linked marketers have revised their pump prices upward in response to the higher supply costs.

Mobil has increased its petrol price to N1,150 per litre, up from N1,120, while Lado Oil now sells the product at N1,150 per litre, compared to its previous price of N1,130.

However, not all marketers have followed suit. Ardova Plc (AP) and MRS have retained their petrol price at N1,120 per litre, offering temporary relief to consumers despite the refinery's latest increase.

Why prices are rising

Although Dangote Refinery has stated that the price increase is not directly linked to its shift to dollar-based pricing, depot operators have also raised their rates in response to rising international oil prices and foreign exchange concerns.

Earlier reports showed that depot prices climbed by more than N100 per litre, driven by renewed tensions between the United States and Iran around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route through which about 20% of the world's oil supply passes.

The spike in international crude oil prices has forced marketers to review their landing costs and retail pricing.

More increases expected

Energy policy analyst Osas Igho said the impact of the latest price increase has not been fully felt because many filling stations are still selling fuel purchased before the latest adjustment.

"Most filling stations are still dispensing old stocks, so the price difference is not so clear," Igho said.

He added that as existing inventories are exhausted, more filling stations are expected to revise their pump prices upward over the next few days.

Calls for government intervention

The latest fuel price increases have renewed concerns over the rising cost of living in Nigeria.

Filling stations react to Dangote and depot operators' new petrol prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Industry analysts have urged the Federal Government to introduce temporary measures to cushion the impact of higher petrol prices on households and businesses.

They warned that continued increases could worsen inflation and place additional pressure on transportation, food prices and other essential goods across the country.

Dangote Refinery issues fresh fuel prices in dollars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has released a fresh price list for its petroleum products after officially ending naira-denominated sales for marketers, introducing a new United States dollar pricing regime for major fuel products.

The new policy, which took effect on Monday, July 13, 2026, requires marketers purchasing products through gantry and coastal loading to make all payments in US dollars, marking one of the refinery's biggest commercial changes since it began supplying refined petroleum products to the Nigerian market.

Source: Legit.ng