UAE Releases 7 Requirements for Virtual Work Residence Visa, Mentions Salary Requirement, Permit Fee
- The UAE has released the requirements applicants must meet to be eligible for a virtual work residence visa
- Details available on the website show the minimum monthly income an applicant must earn and other requirements
- The amount that must be paid to the government as a permit fee was also mentioned on the website
The UAE has set the conditions applicants need to meet to be eligible for its Virtual Work Residence Visa. On its official website, the UAE explained that the visa is valid for one year, and applicants must meet the terms and conditions associated with it.
The UAE added that anyone who wishes to apply for this visa must provide evidence that they work remotely and earn not less than USD 3,500 (N4,843,790).
UAE virtual work residence visa
Aside from the above, the UAE listed seven requirements applicants must meet before they can be granted the UAE Virtual Work Residence Visa.
UAE Virtual Work Residence Visa: Requirements
- A coloured personal photograph
- A copy of the passport
- A copy of the health insurance
- Proof of a medical fitness test
- Proof of remote work outside the UAE
- Salary certificate
- Emirates ID receipt
After an applicant has met the above requirements, it is worth noting that the residence permit fee is a total of AED 200 (N75,413).
Maldives: Countries eligible for visa on arrival
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Maldives published an official list of five African countries whose citizens are eligible for its visa-on-arrival programme.
The report explained that eligible travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco can stay in the Maldives for up to 30 days under the visa-on-arrival policy, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng