The UAE has released the requirements applicants must meet to be eligible for a virtual work residence visa

Details available on the website show the minimum monthly income an applicant must earn and other requirements

The amount that must be paid to the government as a permit fee was also mentioned on the website

The UAE has set the conditions applicants need to meet to be eligible for its Virtual Work Residence Visa. On its official website, the UAE explained that the visa is valid for one year, and applicants must meet the terms and conditions associated with it.

The UAE added that anyone who wishes to apply for this visa must provide evidence that they work remotely and earn not less than USD 3,500 (N4,843,790).

UAE reveals permit fee and salary requirement for virtual work residence visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Anadolu/Aqeel Ahmad Zia/Muhammad Owais Khan

Source: Getty Images

UAE virtual work residence visa

Aside from the above, the UAE listed seven requirements applicants must meet before they can be granted the UAE Virtual Work Residence Visa.

UAE Virtual Work Residence Visa: Requirements

A coloured personal photograph A copy of the passport A copy of the health insurance Proof of a medical fitness test Proof of remote work outside the UAE Salary certificate Emirates ID receipt

After an applicant has met the above requirements, it is worth noting that the residence permit fee is a total of AED 200 (N75,413).

Maldives: Countries eligible for visa on arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Maldives published an official list of five African countries whose citizens are eligible for its visa-on-arrival programme.

The report explained that eligible travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco can stay in the Maldives for up to 30 days under the visa-on-arrival policy, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.

Source: Legit.ng