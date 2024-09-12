A Nigerian man who is determined to succeed has revealed that he has taken over ten different career paths in Canada

In a video, he showed off himself carrying out different jobs at different workplaces and prayed never to fail

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to encourage the hardworking man

A Nigerian man's determination to succeed in Canada has inspired social media users after he shared a video showing his various careers.

The hardworking man documented himself taking different roles, including product design, security, sports, modelling, and cooking.

Nigerian man hustles hard in Canada Photo credit: @berry_artsy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man in Canada prays never to fail

In a video, the young man known as @berry_artssy on TikTok shared a hint of the challenges faced by international students in Canada as they strive to make a living.

He was seen donning different uniforms and name tags, symbolising his various occupations in the country.

He expressed his reliance on God to overcome obstacles and become successful, saying, "God, I cannot fail."

In his words:

"One with different career in Canada. International student. Product designer UX and UI. Content creator. Security officer. Sport man. Gamer. Model. Warehouse supervisor. Cleaner. Casual cook. Baker. God I cannot fail. The journey of life in Canada as an international student."

Reactions trail video of hardworking student

The video touched many Nigerians who flooded the comments section with words of encouragement.

@obiageli said:

"You'll succeed. You will shine. You'll be call king among your peer. Your effort will never been in vain Jesus name. This video gave me goosebumps, father from our mouths to your ears lord."

@Julius said:

"Bro if I travel go Canada and do multiple job time go dey to play soccer as an upcoming soccer player??"

@Gloriadavies said:

"I pray God gives you the strength and he never lives your side. I pray all your secret prayers are granted, God is with you."

@Mhide said:

"I pray God answers your prayer and bless you beyond your expectations."

@_BlaqBella added:

"You’ll succeed and you’ll definitely live to enjoy the fruit of your labor. Keep pushing. You’ll get there soon. Sending love."

See the post below:

Man begins different jobs in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who wanted better opportunities in life travelled out of the country to work menial jobs.

While in Canada, he worked multiple jobs like being a painter, carpenter, bricklayer and baker to succeed.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng