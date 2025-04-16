A Nigerian lady has sought the advice of netizens on the X app after getting four admission letters from UK schools

According to the lady, she applied to the four universities just for fun but surprisingly, she was given admission

While narrating her experience on the X app, the lady asked if accepting the admission without funding would be easy for her

A Nigerian lady's unexpected success in securing postgraduate admission to four UK universities has caught the attention of netizens.

The lady revealed that her decision to apply for Master's programmes at the institutions was initially driven by curiosity and boredom.

Lady gets admission letters from UK schools Photo credit: @adediwuraaaaa/X, JohnnyGreig/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Lady gets admission to 4 UK schools

Identified as @adediwuraaaaa on X, she recounted her surprise at receiving admission offers from all four universities, despite having applied for fun.

She sincerely admitted that funding was not a consideration in her initial application process, but now, she's bothered about it.

In her post, her query centred on the practicalities of pursuing her postgraduate studies without financial backing.

"Applied for Msc in 4 UK schools for fun (cuz where I wan see funding), and all 4 came through. Is it this easy without funding?" she wrote.

Lady laments over unavailability of funding after getting admitted into 4 UK schools Photo credit: Mike Kemp/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Her post generated buzz online, with many respondents offering their insights and advice on the situation.

The lady's story raised questions about the competitiveness of UK university admissions and the role of funding in securing a place.

While some have congratulated her on her achievement, others cautioned her about the challenges of studying abroad without financial support.

Reactions as lady gets admission to 4 UK universities

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the lady's post.

Babs Ogundimu said:

"Did this in 2023 with Georgia State Uni. Even applied for application fee waiver. I was given and offered the fully funded admission with 7,500 dollars per month."

That Rahman said:

"I raise you US schools, those ones would always keep you on your toes and they offer fundings too."

Nefisah wrote:

"This will sound funny but I don't know how to do this. I go on Google and search and keep getting ads."

Dan Iwo wrote:

"I got Dundee and Exeter about a week after applying. But where I wan see 23,000 pounds?"

Nice guy said:

"Congratulations to you on your admission. Funding is no more your problem as my team is ready to pick it up and sponsor you. I'll make sure nothing stops you from missing out on this great privilege. Send your contact, picture and relationship status via dm, let's start working on something."

SGT added:

"One day, Nigerians will realize the UK school are not doing you a favor, they're just doing business. You're just a number."

Ayomide added:

"USA schools will use mail finish you. Since 2023. I’ve been deferring my admission and they keep accepting it plus just 10% scholarship. Till today, i still get mails from them to go for my visa & I should update them."

See the post below:

Lady mentions schools that offered her admission abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted a video online, revealing the names of foreign universities that offered her admission.

According to the young lady, the schools she mentioned responded promptly with admission offers after she submitted her applications.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng