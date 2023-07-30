A Nigerian woman who relocated to Europe has caused a frenzy online after sharing a new video on social media

A Nigerian woman who relocated to Europe has impressed netizens after her video surfaced on TikTok.

In the trending clip, the smart woman was seen hawking bottles of water in the streets of Europe.

Nigerian woman hawks water in Europe

Source: TikTok

She placed all the bottles carefully inside a bowl which she carried on her head to sell to passers-by.

Reactions as Nigerian lady hawks water in Europe

While many netizens criticized the lady's bold action, others drummed support for her hardworking lifestyle.

@conafzgqk8y said:

"We overdo things, which one is this one nah."

@ezekieleffiok stated:

"You are a very industrious woman thanks."

@ras_b.k said:

"Water is life at this time when everyone is fried up by the sun."

@omoscothegreat reacted:

"It means Africans are carrying poverty go where they go."

@seyifunmi75 commented:

"Make una leave her she is selling her market at least not begging."

@sugargirl244 said:

"One person from the village will call her now to send them money."

@tanviky0 added:

"If hawking is allowed in your country then no Wahala."

Watch the video below:

Lady who used to hawk relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who used to hawk soft drinks in Nigeria for hours in the hot sun has finally made it in life.

At a point in the video shared on TikTok, the lady (@sinatu26) showed how hawking for hours had a bad effect on her feet. Her legs had a series of cuts. The lady even once hawked at a concert.

Seconds into the video, her transformation wowed many as she was packed up at an airport. She got abroad and started working. Her work uniform suggested she became a nurse. Many people who saw how her life changed congratulated her.

Source: Legit.ng