A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared a list of some companies that pay corps members sent to their establishments well

In the list which she disclosed in a video, NNPC had the highest salary range with about N90k

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many wishing that they saw her video earlier

A Nigerian lady has shared a comprehensive list of some companies and the amount they pay their corpers.

In the video which she shared via her official TikTok account, she mentioned companies including NNPC, Bank of Industry, Credo Advisory and Customs.

Lady shares list of companies that pay corpers well Photo credit: @dearamira/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The highest salary on the list, 90k, was allegedly given by NNPC to all corps members posted to the company.

Dearamira said:

"High paying PPA for corpers. Credo Advisory N80k, Customs 30k and 10k weekly. NNPC 90k. Bank of Industry 50k."

Reactions as lady lists PPAs with highest pay

@user23581531 said:

"If you don’t know anyone in the places she listed above that can help you get in, Na the security men for gate go give you the rejection letter."

@fevy_collections wrote:

"Omo where can I get this connection? make una show me way na."

@doonnor13 commented:

"My company pays 35k in Abuja. We're in need of a Brand Growth Intern (Corp member)."

@carima_ said:

"Best thing to do is apply for a graduate trainee job with your skill set, go through the normal job application process (most of them don’t require)."

@shuga22 said:

"My company pays above 50k and they are recruiting but you have to live on the island in Lagos to qualify."

@thisisaminah_ added:

"Where did you school and how did you get to serve in Abuja cause I really want to serve in Abuja too."

Watch the video below:

Corps member who received N330k cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian corps member is in a dilemma after receiving N330,000 rather than the standard monthly allowance of N33,000.

The serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) claimed that she was overpaid her monthly allowance. According to her, she received a whopping sum of N330,000 instead of the usual N33,000. She cried that she had no idea what to do with the money and solicited advice on whether to return or keep it.

In her words: “Hi guys, this morning I received N330,000 instead of N33,000 allowance and I don’t know what to do ooo. I don’t know if I should go to the bank and complain or I should go to my local government and complain. I’m confused.”

Source: Legit.ng