Chidinma Adetshina spoke out publicly following a court hearing in South Africa amid an ongoing deportation case

The beauty queen claimed she had been singled out and used as an example, calling for Ubuntu over xenophobia

Her statement sparked a sharp divide online, with South Africans pushing back strongly against her remarks

Chidinma Adetshina has finally spoken out about her treatment in South Africa, delivering a composed but pointed statement following one of her court appearances as her citizenship and deportation case continues to unfold.

Addressing reporters outside the courthouse, the beauty queen said she believes she has been unfairly targeted throughout the legal process.

Reactions as Chidinma Adetshina addresses court case and deportation threat. Photo credit@chichivanessa

Source: Instagram

Without directing her frustration at any single individual or institution, she called for the country's judicial principles to guide how her case is handled, rather than public sentiment or misinformation.

"I believe that I have been treated unfairly and targeted, and there has been an attempt to make me as an example," she said. "But my message is not going to be one out of anger."

Adetshina calls for Ubuntu over Xenophobia

Fans drag Chidinma Adetshina as she addresses court case and deportation threat. Photo credit@chichivanessa

Source: Instagram

Adetshina urged South Africans to uphold the spirit of Ubuntu, the African philosophical principle centred on shared humanity, and resist what she described as xenophobia driving the narrative around her situation. She stated she has fully cooperated with every legal process and intends to continue doing so.

"South Africa is governed by the rule of law, and we should not allow xenophobia and misinformation to determine how people are going to be treated," she added, closing her remarks by thanking her family, legal team and supporters for standing by her.

Here is the Instagram video of Chidinma Adetshina speaking about her ordeal in South Africa below:

South Africans respond to Chidinma Adetshina's statement

The video drew heavy engagement online, with many viewers pushing back against her comments. Reactions were largely unsympathetic from South African users.

@omfundodakile wrote:

"We haven't forgotten that the identity was stolen and a south african child was deprived of all her rights, yet the person who got (stole) all these rights is crying wolf."

@kabelo.darryl commented:

"She was nearly beaten up after court, she must just go back home to where she was born."

@rochelleoliphant said:

"If she can do it, everyone will do it. She shouldn't get away with this."

@ate_e_too reacted:

"Ubuntu is not a law. We have laws and one says you are here illegally."

@refilwengakane wrote:

"She's fighting very hard to be a South African!"

@bellenoirefemme commented:

"The audacity....you broke the law babes."

@udosweet offered a different take:

"My dear Chidima... Please comeback home to your father's land Nigeria 🇳🇬"

@fortheloveoflindz questioned her framing:

"But she put in a second review application that resulted in her matter being postponed, her lawyers are playing legal delay tactics. She hasn't won anything so why is she giving a misleading speech?"

Chidimma Adetshina dazzles in Miss Universe outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Miss Universe beauty pageant might have come and gone, but the memories remained fresh in the minds of some netizens.

Nigeria's representative at the competition, Chidimma Adetshina, proved her mettle and delivered as the first runner-up.

During the competition, she rocked some dazzling outfits, which made her a cynosure of eyes and one of the most talked-about contestants.

Source: Legit.ng