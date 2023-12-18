A Nigerian businessman has caused a stir online after he gave five of his employees new cars ahead of Christmas

One of the car beneficiaries said it still felt like a dream to him and his wife and shed tears as he appreciated his employer

Internet users were full of praise for the kindhearted boss and celebrated with the latest car owners in town

Christian Asaga Nwali, a businessman of Igbo descent, has earned the admiration of Nigerians for gifting five cars to some of his staff.

A social activist, Cyprian Nichodemus Mgbebu, who broke the news on Facebook, said it happened on December 17 when Christian hosted his staff, family, and loved ones.

He gave five of his workers new cars. Photo Credit: Cyprian Nichodemus Mgbebu, Prince Ozed

Source: Facebook

Cyprian listed the names of the five beneficiaries and urged people to call them to congratulate them.

He went on to shower encomiums on the businessman for setting a standard he thought was usually difficult for the government to actualise. His statement in part reads:

"These are the Five Young Men(#C_SAGAS_STAFF) whom Arc. Christian Asaga Nwali the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CCEO) of the Aforementioned Company settled with Cars yesterday the 17th of December,2023 as he hosted the Company's Staff, Family Members,His Clients,Friends and Well-wishers of the Company.

"(1) Arc. Franklin Arinzechukwu Orogwu.

"(2)Bildr. Udo Gabriel Elom.

"(3)Iron Bndr. Ugochukwu Nwode.

"(4) Prince Ozed.

"(5)Arc. Ovuoba Ovuoba Isaac.

"Call them and congratulate them for making the list this year. It's worthy to be celebrated and also bless Arc. Christian Asaga Nwali for setting a Standard that use to be difficult for Government to do at times but he always at it as an individual."

One of the beneficiaries reacts

Taking to Facebook, Prince Ozed, a beneficiary, appreciated his boss's gesture, saying he had to wake up twice at night to confirm it was not a dream. He was emotional:

"I wanted to wake up this morning to be sure that it's not a Dreams. My wife woke me up twice in the night to check if the car is still outside to be sure that it wasn't a dream too.

"When we came out this morning we saw that the car is still Outside ,that's when it dawned on me that truly we are now a car owner.

"Boss, Chief Christian Asaga Nwali and your beautiful wife Dr Ugochi Irene Asaga, I did not do anything to deserve this kind of Huge Blessings.

"Tears of Joy in my eyes as I type this..."

People congratulate the new car owners

Irem Chidi said:

"Congratulations to you my brother.

"Is the Lord's doings and it's marvelous in our eyes."

Imeze Wilfred said:

"Awwww Congratulations to them.

"May the good enrich BOSSES BOSS more ."

Fidelis Uguru said:

"Congratulations to them.

"May God continue blessing the great philanthropist, High Chief Arch Christian Asaga Nwali and his family."

Joseph N. Ugbo said:

"Arc c saga is a multiple good man. May God continue to bless him. Congratulations to the beneficial staff."

Edem Theophilus Amaechi said:

"Congratulations to them,

"More wins and greater glory."

Friday Ekoyo Justus said:

"Congratulations to them. Arch. Christian Asaga Nwali is indeed, a blessing to Ikwo people and beyond. I pray for him always for building the youths to enviable height."

Boss gifts employee car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an employer had surprised his employee with a car.

The young man, Carr Walter, did not allow his lack of a car to stop him from going to work on his first day so he trekked for hours.

To cover the 20 miles, he started his journey at midnight and at 4 am had covered 14 miles out of the trip before help came.

His boss read about his story online and gifted him a car.

Source: Legit.ng