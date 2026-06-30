A Nigerian lady found a detailed traditional marriage/bride price list inside her boyfriend's wardrobe while staying at his home during the weekend

The lady sent photos of the bizarre truth she saw, along with emotional voice notes, to her brother on WhatsApp

Her brother leaked the chat logs and audio files on his TikTok account, sparking reactions from TikTok users

A young Nigerian lady has caused a stir on social media after discovering a comprehensive traditional bride price list hidden inside her boyfriend's apartment.

The emotional discovery was made public after her brother shared their private WhatsApp conversations online.

A lady who spent weekend at boyfriend's place finds marriage list. Photo credit: @jackiem4rtt/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady finds bride price list in boyfriend's house

According to the TikTok video posted by the lady’s brother, @jackiem4rtt, the woman had travelled to spend the weekend at her boyfriend’s house. While looking through his wardrobe, she stumbled upon a document listing items required for a traditional marriage, along with a bride price list.

The extensive list included demands for multiple cartons of beer, bags of rice, salt, onions, and six yards of wrapper for the parents. Overwhelmed by the discovery, she immediately contacted her brother in a state of panic.

Brother leaks chat with sister

In the leaked chat, the lady sent a photo of the list alongside frantic voice notes where she could be heard weeping hysterically. She expressed fear that her boyfriend might be planning a marriage proposal to another lady.

When her brother humorously suggested that the marriage list might belong to her boyfriend's brother, she quickly corrected him.

In her words:

"He is an only child!"

Realising the reality of the situation, the brother finally told her:

"Omor, cry for real. E reach."

Reaction as lady finds boyfriend's marriage list

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

@SandraLee Lee Hairworld said:

"😂😂😂This is not funny though can feel her pains coz I was once there 😂my own na inside exam hall I take see notification base on expo matter 😂both the exam nd expo tire me once na empty sheet I go submit. 😂"

@RN SPLENDOR 👩‍⚕️🩺🌹 said:

"Her cry breaks my heart."

@OLUO MACHI🥹🥹 said:

"Na so me self see engagement ring, after that day I don't know if I should laugh or cry. 😂😂😂😂😂"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady's relationship crashes after six years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared her pain with her followers on social media after her relationship came to an end.

Source: Legit.ng