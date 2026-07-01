University of Ibadan Psychology graduate updated her social media profile four years after first creating her account

The lady balanced her B.Sc. Psychology degree with more than five milestones and achievements attached to her name

Her post celebrating her achievements and reintroduction drew warm reactions from people across the platform

Ogunsetire Esther, a Psychology graduate from the University of Ibadan, has gone viral on social media after sharing a heartfelt post reintroducing herself and her achievements.

In a post that resonated with many, Esther admitted that updating her LinkedIn profile had been repeatedly pushed aside during what turned out to be an incredibly eventful few years.

A UI Psychology graduate shares more than 5 milestones she has achieved. Photo credit: Ogunsetire Esther/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Rather than a simple photo update, her post became a celebration of everything she had quietly accomplished in the time since.

University of Ibadan graduate celebrate her achievements

During those four years, the University of Ibadan (UI) graduate completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, took on leadership roles, and held remote jobs simultaneously.

According to her, she also developed a broad range of skills, including video editing, social media management, and content creation, while exploring her interests in both developmental and organisational psychology.

Esther described the experience of working alongside and learning from remarkable people as one of the privileges of that season of her life.

She said in part in her LinkedIn post:

"I completed my B.Sc. in Psychology, at the University of Ibadan (put some respect on my name please😂🤲), University of Ibadan, took on leadership roles, balanced academics with remote jobs, developed new skills, explored developmental and organizational psychology, video editing, social media management, content creation, and had the privilege of working with and learning from incredible people along the way.

Somewhere in the middle of all that, updating my LinkedIn profile picture kept getting pushed to “abeg jare, I’ll do it later.”

Well… my people, “later” finally became today o.😂

So, let me re-introduce myself.

Hi, I’m Esther OGUNSETIRE.

I’m a Psychology graduate who is interested in people, how they think, what influences their decisions, and how those knowledge can create better experiences for individuals, brands, and communities."

Reactions to UI psychology graduate's post

Her post drew warm responses from people across the platform.

@Godspower Daniel said:

"Welcome back."

@CHRISTINA MTAMBO said:

"Welcome back 👋"

@Farinloye Motunrayo said:

"Hii. 👋 welcome to the space. 💅"

University of Ibadan graduate's result thrills many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) revealed that he wrote the JAMB exam five times before he finally got to study pharmacy.

Source: Legit.ng