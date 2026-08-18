A video emerged showing Hajiya Maryam Wadada distributing bundles of naira notes to women at an empowerment event in Nasarawa State

The event, held a week before the 2027 campaign period begins, saw ₦325 million shared among 6,500 women across 13 local government areas

Nigerians online are calling on the EFCC to investigate the incident over possible naira abuse violations under Nigerian law

A video showing Hajiya Maryam Wadada, wife of Nasarawa State APC governorship hopeful Senator Ahmed Wadada, distributing large bundles of naira notes at a public event has triggered calls for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to step in.

The footage was recorded at the launch of the Hajiya Maryam Ahmed Wadada Aliyu Women Empowerment Scheme 2026, where a total of ₦325 million was shared among 6,500 women drawn from all 13 Local Government Areas in Nasarawa State.

APC Governorship Candidate’s Wife’s Cash Distribution Raises Naira Abuse Concerns

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In the video, Mrs Wadada stands at a table covered in stacks of mint naira notes alongside two men. One man unwraps a bundle, hands portions to the other, who then passes some notes to Mrs Wadada for distribution to the women gathered around her.

The event took place on Monday, August 10, just days before the official start of the 2027 election campaign period, which is scheduled to begin on August 19.

Voter inducement claims and currency concerns

Organisers described the initiative as a grassroots support scheme aimed at providing direct financial relief to women across the state. However, commentators on social media were less charitable, with many characterising the distribution as a thinly veiled attempt to buy votes ahead of the February election.

Beyond the political optics, critics also pointed to how the naira notes were handled during the event, raising questions about potential violations of Nigeria's currency laws. Under Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, deliberate and wilful abuse of naira notes is prohibited.

The law defines abuse to include mutilation, stapling, soiling, squeezing, tearing, writing on notes, or any other form of wilful mishandling. Anyone convicted under this provision risks a prison term of not less than six months, a fine of at least N50,000, or both.

EFCC's recent record on Naira abuse

The calls for an investigation come at a time when the EFCC has been actively pursuing naira abuse cases. In July 2026, the commission secured guilty pleas and convictions against 12 people before the Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, following charges related to spraying naira notes at a social gathering.

The commission's enforcement record also includes the 2024 conviction of Idris Okuneye, known publicly as Bobrisky, who received a six-month prison sentence for naira abuse.

In February, Kannywood actress Samha Inuwa was arrested after a video allegedly showed her wiping her nose with naira notes.

The incident involving Mrs Wadada has now prompted public questions about whether the EFCC will examine the handling of the currency at the empowerment event and determine whether it crosses the threshold set by the law.

CBN issues warning against Naira abuse

Previously, Legit.ngb reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) expressed concern over the growing abuse of the naira, warning that the widespread defacing and mishandling of banknotes is driving up the cost of currency management while reducing the lifespan of Nigeria's legal tender.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, made the remarks in Abuja during the launch of the Naira Ambassadors Club, an initiative designed to educate students on the proper handling of the national currency and encourage greater respect for the naira.

Source: Legit.ng