A sociology student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been rewarded for getting a perfect CGPA in the first semester of her second year at the university

The 200-level student hit a 5.0/5.0/ GPA in the 2025/2026 academic session with a mean score of 78.7%

She displayed the letter she received from her course adviser, recognising her achievement and informing her that she would get a $60 (over N82k) cash prize

Favour Okwor, a second-year student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has expressed her excitement after being honoured by her course adviser, Tunde A. Alabi, PhD, for hitting a perfect GPA in her year two first semester for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Displaying the congratulatory letter she received from her course adviser on LinkedIn, the UNILAG student stated that what made her achievement more meaningful was that her CGPA moved from 4.15 to 4.46, which reminded her that improvement does not happen overnight.

A sociology student of UNILAG, Favour Okwor, gets honoured for getting a perfect GPA in her year two. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Favour Okwor, unilag.edu.ng

Source: UGC

UNILAG high-flying student gets dollar cash prize

In her LinkedIn post on June 28, Favour praised her course adviser, who she revealed constantly encouraged them, celebrates their wins, and challenges them to aim higher and believe in their potential, even before they fully believe in themselves. Her LinkedIn post read:

"I don't usually see people share their CGPA journey while they're still in school.

"But today, I decided to. Today I received this letter from my course adviser, and I read it more than once. Not because it announced that I earned a 5.00/5.00 GPA in my first semester of 200 level, but because it reminded me how far I have come.

"What made this achievement even more meaningful was seeing my CGPA move from 4.15 to 4.46, and it reminded me that improvement doesn't happen overnight. It is the result of consistent effort, discipline, and choosing not to settle. One thing I deeply appreciate is the encouragement from my course adviser, Tunde Alabi. He constantly reminds us that our current results do not have to define our future. He celebrates our wins, challenges us to aim higher, and believes in our potential, sometimes even before we fully believe in ourselves.

"Reading his words, "You can do it again, Favour," made me realize something. If I could set a goal of earning a 5.00 GPA and achieve it once, then I can do it again. More importantly, another reminder is that many of the limits we place on ourselves exist only in our minds. So, if you're reading this and you've ever thought, "My current position is too low," or "Maybe I'm just not good enough," I hope this encourages you.

"Here's to aiming higher, working harder, and believing that we are capable of becoming more than we imagined. And to my course adviser, Tunde Alabi, thank you for believing in your students, celebrating our progress, and constantly reminding us to strive for excellence. Your encouragement means more than you know."

In the congratulatory letter Favour shared, her course adviser informed her that her achievement, getting a 5.0/5.0 GPA, with a mean score of 78.7%, ranked her as the second among over 140 200-level students (Regular and ICE).

The course adviser also noted that she has been awarded $60 (over N82k) in recognition of her achievement.

He also noted that her CGPA had risen from 4.15 to 4.46, placing her just 0.04 points away from first-class. He expressed confidence in her ability to graduate with a first-class honours degree.

"Congratulations on earning a perfect 5.00/5.00 GPA in your first semester of 200-level for the 2025/2026 academic session. With a mean score of 78.7%, you ranked second among over 140 200-level students (Regular and ICE). In recognition of your achievement, you have been awarded a cash prize of 60 US dollars from your course advisor, Dr. Tunde A. Alabi," a part of the letter read.

A UNILAG student celebrates being honoured for hitting a perfect GPA in her second year. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Favour Okwor

Source: UGC

UNILAG sociology student celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG student's achievement below:

Jefia Ogheneyoma said:

"This is huge..Big congratulations🎉❤️.

"First class is not impossible! Rooting for you girl❤️."

OLUWATOSIN OMODARA OJO said:

"Congratulations, Favour Okwor 🎊 👏.

"Thank you Sir Tunde Alabi for the steadfast encouragement and supports you give to students under you."

Abass Akintola said:

"Well done, this is just a start. Go for the gold. Firstclass is a reality✅✨."

Kareem Taofeekat said:

"Congratulations 🎊.

"Keep up the good work."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG graduate who had 5.0 in two semesters had shown her results.

UNILAG graduate finishes with perfect CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who attended night classes had finished with a perfect CGPA.

The young lady shared a video on social media of herself preparing for night classes on different occasions.

In the video, she wore a thick jacket and socks that covered her legs and was seen holding books, which she read.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng