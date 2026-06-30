A man drew the attention of many people to his post after he shared the school fees receipt he paid to a Nigerian institution years back

The document shows that he attended a school in Ibadan and also details the year the specific amount was paid

He spoke about the amount and said the sum cannot be enough to buy a good data plan in today's Nigerian economy

A young Nigerian man who paid a total sum of N1,500 as school fees drew the attention of people online as he shared his school fees receipt on his social media page.

The young man also mentioned the year the school fees receipt was issued, saying it was when he was in primary school.

Young man posts school fees receipt showing N1,500 payment, Nigerians react. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/ poco_bw/Tolu Owoeye

Source: Getty Images

Man displays old school fees receipt

Several years later, he shared the amount and the receipt online, saying that the sum is no longer sufficient to buy a good data plan.

@Africanblaze_ said in his post:

"Found my primary school fees receipt from 2004 today. School fees was #1,500 per term."

He mentioned in the post above that the school fees receipt he found was for just one term in primary school.

He added:

"Today, #1,500 is not enough to get good data 😭😂."

Man shares N1,500 school fees receipt from Ibadan institution, mentions year he paid. Photo Source: Twitter/Africanblaze

Source: Twitter

The receipt he shared shows that he attended Air Force Primary School in Ibadan.

Many individuals took to the comments section to share their thoughts on what he posted on his page.

Reactions as man displays school fees receipt

@Idris_thequoter wrote:

"Una don old sha."

@2bosun77 said:

"Good morning sir."

@lynx_growth noted:

"This is actually crazy to see in real terms what used to cover education now barely covers internet for a few days inflation doesn’t just raise prices, it quietly lowers what your money can do you don’t feel it in one day, but over time it changes everything."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman sparked reactions online after sharing the breakdown of the fees she was asked to pay to enroll her toddler in school.

She said the total came to more than N112,000, excluding the cost of a cardigan, and questioned how parents with several children cope with such expenses.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Wahab Abdullahi Ademola, shared how he became the first Faculty of Arts president in the institution's history to graduate with a first-class degree.

He also posted evidence of the school fees he paid from 100 level to 400 level, showcased his certificates and awards, and explained the study strategies and leadership principles that helped him achieve the milestone.

Man Shares UNIBEN school fees receipt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) recalled how much he paid as an acceptance fee and school fees during his undergraduate days.

He shared a breakdown of the fees he paid from 100 level to 400 level between 2015 and 2019, noting that his total school fees did not exceed N150,000, a revelation that sparked reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng