A new mum is over the moon after her thoughtful husband gifted her a brand new Lexus car as a push present

Taking to social media, she flaunted the fine whip and posed with it as she appreciated her hubby

Internet users gushed over the new whip, with many ladies wishing to find life partners like hers

A Nigerian lady, who recently delivered a baby, has celebrated receiving a Lexus car worth millions as a push gift.

The excited woman, @big_asa3, posed with the car and cruised in it, in a video she shared on TikTok.

She was gifted a Lexus car as a push gift. Photo Credit: @big_asa3

She expressed gratitude to her husband for the kind gesture and thanked God for making it possible.

In one of the pictures she shared, the new mum sat on the car's bonnet and dangled the key happily.

People celebrated the new car owner with kind words.

Netizens celebrate with the new car owner

iam_kv_Quincy said:

"If I am coconuts It’s time to be broken…Congratulations I claim your blessing."

joydesmond0 said:

"Congratulations I hope to marry a husband like this who will appreciate me."

Magqueen Usoro said:

"Congratulations dear God I dreamt about people telling me so that’s your carand now this is first thing I’m seeing this morning I say Amen then."

Mela Wendy said:

"Congratulations wifey m u deserve everything good cus u have been nothing but a blessing."

Beautybaby619 said:

"Where una de see all this hubby wel dem no de post der pics."

Thelca Gold said:

"Congrats.

"I pray to marry a man wey go dey appreciate me."

Favy said:

"I’m happy for u guys all of you that is balling I hope someday I will enjoy life too."

Man gifts wife Mercedes Benz as push gift

In a related report, a man had gifted his wife a car worth millions as a push gift.

The young man took to his Instagram page to share a video of the moment he gifted his wife the Mercedes Benz ride worth millions of naira.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

"She made my dream come through, I made her dream come true. Thank you, Funke."

Lady gets SUV as push gift from husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had celebrated receiving an SUV ride as a push gift.

The woman named Angela revealed that the brand new car is a 2021 model. In pictures she shared online, she and her husband posed beside the car.

Other pictures she released showed that the vehicle's interior still had nylon over its seat. The woman said that she was happy about the gift and congratulated herself.

