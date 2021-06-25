A man and kid competed in a one-on-one basketball game and it did not end well for the adult who became a joke

After the kid quickly gained possession of the ball, he beat his opponent's defence in a way that made it look too easy

The audience screamed in amazement at the boy's display of mastery with the ball despite the fact that he had a bigger opponent

Never go on a one-on-one underestimating your opponent's capacity during a basketball game, it could end in big shame.

In a short viral video shared by Yabaleft on Instagram, a kid made a total mess of a man during a game and the show was as humbling as it is entertaining.

People screamed as the boy dribbled the man. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

He gained the ball fast

At the start, the man had full control of the ball, trying to beat the kid who appeared ready to gain possession.

In some seconds, he stole the ball from him, and that started the man's downfall. Instead of hurriedly making straight for the hoop, the child drove him around the free throw circle and showed who the boss is.

What a show of skill

The kid's dribbles delivered a perfect feint move. He repeated the same act again to another angle as the man almost fell. The audience screamed.

To nail it, the kid went for a layup and made a basket. If you have ever wondered what a show of shame looks like during a basketball match, this is it.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

kelzgie said:

"Mehnn...nice crossovers."

mugsbyfhatoh said:

"This one go collect las las."

brodashaggi said:

"Chaiiii, this bros go catch this small boy for corner later give am better knock for OGO ( Limousine back head."

iamdonjerry said:

"Wow, the boy is good."

iam_joshuamoses said:

"OMOX10000000."

