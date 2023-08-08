Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has taken to social media to gush over the football skills of his teenage son, Jason Okpocha

The entertainer shared a video of his son dribbling the ball at the Liverpool Football Academy as he bragged about their skills being similar

Basketmouth’s post caught the attention of many netizens who took to his comment section to share funny reactions

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has now updated fans on the progress of his son at the Liverpool Football Academy.

Recall that the socialite recently enrolled his 15-year-old son, Jason Okpocha, at the football academy.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Basketmouth shared a video of his son on the field with other students at the football academy.

Basketmouth's teenage son was seen in the video dribbling ball at Liverpool Football Academy. Photos: @basketmouth

The 15-year-old was seen dribbling the ball during practice, and this seemed to impress his father very much.

Basketmouth shared the video of his son playing on the field and accompanied it with a caption where he claimed their football skills are similar.

He wrote:

“Like father like son.”

See the video below:

Reactions to video of Basketmouth’s son dribbling ball at football academy

Basketmouth’s football post about his son caught the attention of many fans, and a number of them seemed to find his caption amusing.

Read some of their reactions below:

itsoseiza:

“Bright! Bright!! Bright!!! “Like father like don???” When last you play football for field??? ”

iam_starry10:

“This like father like son dey funny me. No wish that talented boy bad luck oo before him go become comedian for Liverpool lol.”

_enitan19:

“Like father like son Lol father nah comedian while the song nah footballer when last did you even play ball.”

karoksmart:

“Father wey no sabi ball? Abeg no compare again, Jason is a star #YNWA.”

gifted.sam_my:

“Wow, after Mbappe rejection, now everyone wants to play football... ”

kingszunna:

“Will you permit him to play for Nigeria? Or…………..”

officialemmanuelsong:

“World best player in the making... Make dad proud boy.”

favourite_of_ph:

“The first okpocha the baller. Baba him get skills pass you.”

purplethelamb:

“Project Mbappe underway.”

eande_essentials:

“He will make our continent proud. Write this down!”

Golden_heart_.10:

“Which father? Abi na comedy show be this?”

