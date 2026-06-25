A Nigerian man has expressed his excitement on social media after getting a high paying international job

According to the young man, he never believed that he would he able to secure such a foreign job that pays well in pounds

Massive reactions followed his post on X as social media users congratulated him in the comments section

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after sharing how he secured a well paid role abroad.

The announcement drew attention as friends and strangers on the X platform celebrated the milestone he had achieved.

Man bags international job. Photo credit: @opeyemi/X.

Source: Twitter

Man secures lucrative job paying in pounds

The man behind the post was identified by the handle @opeyemi on X.

He revealed that he had obtained a full time position outside Nigeria which offered remuneration in British currency.

According to him, the prospect of landing such a job abroad had once seemed unlikely, and he admitted that he would have doubted the possibility if someone had predicted it earlier.

He also expressed gratitude toward himself for maintaining persistence despite previous uncertainty.

"If I was told I will be getting a full time job that pays in £, I would have argued. Congratulations to me and I thank myself for never giving up on myself," he said.

The appointment letter was addressed to Opeyemi and confirmed his selection for the post of Client Service and Training Coordinator.

The letter referenced a successful interview that had taken place earlier, and it stated that the offer of employment was being forwarded for his consideration.

Man displays letter of appointment as he bags international job. Photo credit: @opeyemi/X.

Source: Twitter

The employment letter read:

"Offer of Employment - Client Service and Training Coordinator. Dear Opeyemi I hope you are well. Following your successful interview, I am delighted to attach your Offer of Employment for the position of Client Service and Training Coordinator. Please take some time to review the attached offer letter. If you wish to accept this offer, kindly reply to this email confirming your acceptance at your earliest convenience."

Reactions as man posts appointment letter

Following the publication of the letter alongside his post, the update generated reactions on the platform.

Numerous Nigerians responded in the comment section to offer congratulatory messages and encouragement.

Namecannotbeblank said:

"Congratulations, I tap from your blessings."

Jerry Ovie said:

"Congratulations to you my bro. You clocked it."

Eucharia said:

"How refreshing! Congratulations and all the best on your new role!"

Mirabel Daniel said:

"Awwwn Congratulations to you dear."

Edwin Makanjuola added:

"Congratulations big man."

@Sweetlife said:

"Jobbyo honestly made job hunting way less stressful It helped me way more than LinkedIn apps. The auto-apply feature helped me find better jobs I wouldn’t have seen myself, and I started getting interview calls within a few weeks."

See the post below:

Man who aced job interview speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who completed his NYSC and underwent Shell’s recruitment process shared the study guide he used to prepare.

In a post, he displayed the book, which was filled with his handwritten notes, and recounted his experience.

Source: Legit.ng