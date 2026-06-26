Didier Drogba has reacted after his Ivory Coast reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time

Ivory Coast defeated Curaçao 2-0, thanks to two goals from Nicolas Pepe, to finish second in Group E with six points

The Chelsea legend featured at three World Cups, but never helped the Elephants beyond the group stage in all

Didier Drogba has reacted after Ivory Coast made history by reaching the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the first time in their history.

Ivory Coast went into their final group game against debutant Curaçao knowing a draw was enough, but they won 2-0 thanks to Nicolas Pepe’s goals.

Nicolas Pepe celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Curaçao. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

The Elephants finished second in Group E with six points, tied on points with Germany, but placed second on head-to-head after losing to Die Mannschaft in their second game.

As noted by CAF, the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations champions will face the runners-up in Group I in the Round of 32, which could be France or Norway.

Drogba reacts to Ivory Coast’s history

Didier Drogba could not contain his excitement after his country reached the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history.

He shared a post on his Instagram story, which simply translates to “historic day” after the win over Curaçao confirmed their spot in the Round of 32.

As noted by CAF, the generation of Drogba and Yaya Touré led Ivory Coast to three FIFA World Cups, including their first edition in 2006, but never went beyond the group stage.

Fae and Pepe react to Ivory Coast’s win

Goalscorer Nicolas Pepe was delighted for the people of his country after the team achieved a historic first at their first World Cup in 12 years.

“It’s a source of pride and joy. We’ve qualified for the knockout stage, so for the people of Côte d’Ivoire, this is a source of pride,” he said via FIFA.

“It’s an individual honour, but also a team one. It’s one game at a time. We’re going to try to go as far as possible; we have the players and the quality to do it.”

Head coach Emerse Fae, who was part of the squad in 2006 but did not play, admits that he is proud to lead the team to the historic outing.

Emerse Fae celebrates after Ivory Coast's 2-0 win over Curaçao. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

“Pride is the first word that comes to mind. We knew we could do it, and we also knew it was going to be difficult. We did it. On top of that, we finished second,” he said.

“We’re happy and proud. Ivory Coast deserves this, can enjoy it, and can celebrate tonight. They can keep cheering us on so we can go as far as possible.”

Morocco, South Africa reach next stage

Legit.ng previously reported that Morocco and South Africa reached the knockout stage of the World Cup after finishing second in their groups.

Bafana Bafana recovered from losing their first match to co-hosts Mexico to finish second in Group A with four points and reached the next round.

Source: Legit.ng