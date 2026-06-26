A first-class graduate of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has reflected on how she built a real-time monitoring system for an electric vehicle as an undergraduate

The lady who bagged a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering explained that she built the system because the climate cannot wait for fossil fuels to phase themselves out

Sharing pictures of the electric vehicle monitoring system she created, the FUOYE graduate explained her innovation in detail

Tinuala Aanuoluwapo, a first-class graduate of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has displayed a monitoring system for an electric vehicle that she built in school.

Tinuala, who holds a B.Eng. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from FUOYE, explained on LinkedIn that she came up with the monitoring system because the climate cannot wait for fossil fuels to phase themselves out.

A FUOYE graduate has reflected on why she built a monitoring system for an electric vehicle. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Tinuala Aanuoluwapo

Source: UGC

FUOYE graduate speaks about her EV monitoring system

In her LinkedIn post on June 25, the FUOYE graduate further stated that she built the monitoring system to make it easier to monitor and trust an electric vehicle.

For the monitoring system, Tinuala integrated an HC-05 Bluetooth module for wireless sensor-to-monitor communication and programmed a PC16F836 microcontroller in C to capture and transmit the electric vehicle's voltage, current and speed data.

Also, she designed an LCD interface for instant and on-the-spot performance evaluation. Her post read:

"I built this because the climate can’t wait for fossil fuels to phase themselves out. 🌍⚡

"Transportation is one of the biggest drivers of carbon emissions.

"For my undergraduate thesis at Federal University Oye-Ekiti in July 2024, I asked: if EVs are part of the solution, how do we make them easier to monitor and trust?

"So I built a real-time monitoring system for an electric vehicle:

"🔧 Integrated an HC-05 Bluetooth module for wireless sensor-to-monitor communication.

"🔧 Programmed a PIC16F836 microcontroller in C to capture and transmit voltage, current, and speed data.

"🔧 Designed an LCD interface for instant, on-the-spot performance evaluation.

"This project sat at the intersection of embedded systems, power electronics, and wireless communication, three areas that I believe will only become more critical as electric mobility scales, especially across emerging markets like Nigeria.

"EV adoption depends on trust, and trust depends on visibility into how these vehicles actually perform. That’s the gap I wanted to close.

"Climate change isn’t a future problem — it’s solvable now, one circuit at a time."

She shared pictures of the monitoring system.

A FUOYE graduate built a monitoring system for an electric vehicle. Photo Credit: Linkedln/Tinuala Aanuoluwapo

Source: UGC

FUOYE graduate's innovation celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the FUOYE graduate's innovation below:

Adeleye Otepola said:

"Congratulations on this impressive milestone. Seeing research inspire real-world engineering solutions is deeply rewarding. I look forward to seeing your innovation evolve and make a meaningful impact on electric mobility and indigenous technology development. Wishing you every success."

Micheal Ogayemi said:

"Great work! 👏 Every successful product starts with a prototype.

"Keep building and refining, you’re on the right track."

Mark Acheampong Adjarko said:

"Wow! That's very innovative. Can you tell me more about the project? I'm interested."

Emmanuel Nwanja said:

"Tinuala, this is simply brilliant! How can our partners connect and interact with your system for global asset monitoring on our platform? We are integrating more African developed innovations like yours on SolNuv Technologies for global reach and impact."

Goodnews Antigha said:

"Building hardware from scratch to get clear diagnostics is no joke, especially when you're tying together the programming, wireless communication, and power metrics all at once. Great work Tinuala Aanuoluwapo (MIAENG, P.COREN, GMNSE)."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a final year student who attended a technical college had built a portable solar generator as his project work.

UNIBEN student builds car as final project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNIBEN student had built a car as his final project.

The student identified as Eghosa Igbinosa said he decided to embark on the project because there's a huge need for trucks in Nigeria.

Igninosa, who is a PhD student, said he spent the sum of N1.2 million to accomplish the feat. In an interview with Daily Trust, Igbonosa lamented that he had financial challenges but was able to overcome them.

Source: Legit.ng