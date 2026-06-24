A Nigerian lady who had written recruitment examinations for top companies in the country shared her experience

She opened up about why she would not stop applying for jobs and writing exams despite not passing any in the past

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comment section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian lady, Gifty Soma, opened up about her experience while applying for a job at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

She stated that she had also written recruitment exams for top companies like KPMG and Wema Bank.

A lady who wrote NNPC, KPMG, Wema Bank recruitment exams shares experience. Photo: @gifty.soma

Source: TikTok

Lady shares NNPC, KPMG recruitment experience

Identified as @gifty.soma on TikTok, the lady listed the many recruitment examinations she had written for a graduate trainee position.

Aside from the aforementioned companies, she had also written examinations from the Nigerian Customs and EY.

The TikTok post was captioned:

“Feel free to call me queen of exams, this does not mean that I’m not smart and this does not define who I am, it might not happen now but I will definitely get what I want.”

In the comments, she revealed that she studied political science in the university.

Watch her TikTok video:

Reactions trail lady's NNPC, KPMG exam experience

Lady Temi said:

"This was me in 2016 😂 I write exams eeeh🤣 I travelled to different places for exams. I came to a conclusion that the exams and interview were just formality. They already have their people. I Learnt a skill, started my business. They can't frustrate me."

Elizabeth said:

"I passed the nnpc exam, was invited for an interview, I went for the interview and later got a rejection message from them."

Minaj 🌺🌺🌺🌺 said:

"If u like write 100 exams ..if u don’t have any one helping u from inside ..oyo is your case."

folly bhee said:

"What about PWC video recording stage and get you didn’t pass this stage."

OyindamolaOye said:

"Your own better ooo. I wrote UBA exam, past first exam and second exam. Interview done and documentation done. They sent email that they will be progressing in batches. up till now, no email from them. several follow up but no response."

Azeez Nofisat said:

"You’re strong girllll! After writing Anderson exam, I stopped applying for graduate trainee."

garechelsey said:

"I admire your courage dear? But if you don’t mind listening to someone that has probably gone through same route like you till someone showed me the way then here’s what I have to say ….. First, focus on gaining knowledge in the areas you do not, try and take at least 1 professional cause while doing interviews, n going for exams there is CIPM for HR’s ICAN for Accountants and HSE for non engineers trying to get into oil and gas."

A Nigerian lady who had written NNPC and KPMG recruitment examinations shares her experience. Photo: @gifty.soma

Source: UGC

Lady celebrates NYSC internship at KPMG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) intern shared three valuable things gained from her experience at KPMG on X.

She shared that KPMG offered internship opportunities to corps members and undergraduates, according to a viral post.

Reactions flood in as graduates express support and seek advice on how they can also secure KPMG internships.

Source: Legit.ng