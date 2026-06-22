A Nigerian woman celebrated as she earned a master’s degree from Miva Open University with a perfect CGPA of 5.0

She shared how she almost did not go for the programme as she shared her experience with relocation and pregnancy during her time of study

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comment section to celebrate her achievement

A Nigerian woman, Omodolapo Lawal, narrated her academic journey as she bagged a master’s degree from Miva Open University.

An excited Omodolapo, who graduated with a biochemistry degree from the University of Lagos, earned a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA).

A UNILAG graduate bags master's degree from Miva Open University and shares her CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn/ Omodolapo Lawal

Source: UGC

UNILAG graduate bags master’s degree from Miva

On her LinkedIn page, Omodolapo Lawal shared that she almost did not attend the programme and that she earned a grade point average (GPA) of 5.0.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"I said, “I can’t do this.” God said, “Go.” 18 months later, MBA with Distinction (5.0 GPA) from the prestigious Miva Open University. I remember when my then-fiancé, now husband, Segun, first suggested that I enroll for this MBA. I had a thousand questions and even more doubts. My response was simple: “I’m not doing it.”

"Thankfully, he didn’t pressure me. He didn’t force the idea. He simply let me be. Months later, during a church service in Minna, Niger State. I clearly sensed God telling me that this was the next phase of my journey. After service, I called my fiancé and told him I was ready to begin.

"He was shocked and then asked what changed? My answer was simple: God said it’s time.From that moment, the journey began. What I didn’t know was that this 18-month journey would coincide with some of the biggest transitions of my life. There was wedding planning, getting married, adjusting to a new season of life abroad, becoming pregnant, searching for and settling into a job, and navigating the responsibilities that came with each new chapter.

"There were days I felt overwhelmed, days I questioned whether I had made the right decision, days I wondered if I would be able to finish. Fear often whispered that I wasn’t capable enough, strong enough, or prepared enough but God remained faithful.

"And through it all, my husband remained one of my greatest gifts. He supported me financially, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and in countless ways that words cannot fully capture. Thank you for believing in me, even on the days I struggled to believe in myself.

"Today, I stand grateful. Grateful for God’s direction. Grateful for His strength. Grateful for His grace. Grateful for growth. Most importantly, grateful that I obeyed when God said, Go. What started with uncertainty ended with victory and by God’s grace, I graduated with Distinction and a perfect 5.0 GPA."

A Nigerian woman who graduated from UNILAG earned a master’s degree from Miva Open University. Photo: LinkedIn/ Omodolapo Lawal

Source: UGC

Reactions trail woman's graduation from Miva

Dolapo Akinkuolie said:

"Congratulations Omodolapo Lawal, MBA I don't even know you, but I'm super proud of you namesake. Expect my own post next year by God's grace."

Opeyemi Eunice Balogun said:

"Congratulations! Greater heights ahead."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng