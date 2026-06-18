A Nigerian-American, identified as Innocent Tino, has shared an observation he made regarding how Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's family members address the deceased at his d

The funeral rites for Alexx, who passed away on May 11, are marked by a series of events held in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State, including the funeral service, which holds on Thursday, June 18

While non-family members addressed the deceased by his publicly known name Alexx, Innocent found out his family members called him a different name

Innocent Tino, a US-based man, has drawn people's attention to something he noticed about Alexx Ekubo's family members at his funeral.

While the public and non-family members addressed the deceased as Alexx, Innocent opined that his family members called him a different name.

A US-based man claims Alexx Ekubo's family members know him as Ikenna and didn't call him Alexx at his funeral. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Innocent, in a Facebook post on June 18, stated that Alexx's family members call him Ikenna or Ike Bobo.

Drawing a lesson from his observation, Innocent stated that some things in life are sacred and spiritual.

Innocent added that until he knows what a person's siblings call them, he would not take it that he has known the person. He wrote:

"Things I am observing in Alex funeral.

"Everyone knows him as Alex but his family/ siblings knows him as Ikenna alias ' Ike -bobo'. In the funeral, none of them mentioned Alex . Anyone who mentioned Alex is obviously not his family member.

"Whatever name you bear to the general public, your family and siblings will never call you that name. Your birth name is what they will forever call you. Some things in life can't be changed - they are sacred and spiritual. Until I know the name your siblings calls you , I still don't know you."

A man based in the US shares an observation about Alexx Ekubo's family members at his funeral. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo, Oga Yenne

Source: Facebook

See Innocent Tino's Facebook post below:

Alexx Ekubo: Man's observation elicits mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's observation below:

Uzor Chinenye Mary said:

"Tino, my name is Chinenye Mary.

"In my family or neighborhood, they call me Chinenye but in my work place, school (both secondary and higher institution) and any other formal organization that I have attended, they know me as Mary.

"If you ask any of my siblings about Mary, they will think for some seconds to remember who is Mary before responding. But they're both my name."

Nkemjika Okoye said:

"What are you even saying that some things are scared and spiritual, just because his parents and siblings call him Ikenna doesn't mean they don't know his name is Alex, aren't they the same people who gave him the name? Sometimes think of what to write carefully and post, don't just write and post so as to have engagements this is a normal phenomena in every family Tino."

Benjamin Benny Jamz said:

"In high institution they call me Ben, Benny.

"In secondary school Ugochukwu.

"If you know me as Junior, then you know me in and out."

Vivian Chinonso said:

"Na wen u call me Nono it means u know me from home, but during my school days and Lagos na Vivian them take know me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have reacted to emerging photos of the venue for Alexx Ekubo's funeral service.

Moment Alexx Ekubo's sister wept

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Alexx Ekubo's sister had broken down in tears on seeing his body.

The actor’s body arrived in Arochukwu, Abia State, for his funeral, and videos capturing the emotional moment went viral on social media.

In one of the clips, Chioma, Alexx's elder sister, was walking among the procession that welcomed her brother’s body to the town when she spotted the vehicle conveying his remains.

Source: Legit.ng