A young Nigerian lady took to social media to share a video of her roommate behaving in a funny way

The individual mentioned that her friend studies theatre arts in a Nigerian university in the viral clip

The video she posted shows the funny way her roommate behaved and the things she said while acting out a role

In the video posted by @chiagozie168, the other lady who studies theatre arts could be seen moving in a funny way while making some statements, which made the video funnier.

In different instances in the video, she reads from the book, after which she says some words and begins to act them out.

At one point in the video, the theatre arts student reads a line from the paper she was holding and jumps, an act which makes her roommate laugh.

The video, which carries the caption "Your roommate studies theatre arts," has now gone viral online.

At the end of the TikTok video, the lady who studied theatre arts and her roommate both burst into laughter as a result of the display.

Reactions as lady posts video of roommate

Just_Yossy wrote:

"Theatre art students just Dey live their best life for school."

dree Pablo said:

"Theatre art is the closest way to madness."

Shalom new shated:

"But normally I no need to go school to learn how to act oo, any role I go play am well from childhood I dor Dey act for church Dey come na me never really take acting serious I for dor join nollywood."

Big dera said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 E no easy for me during my time ooooooo wedlock of d gods nearly turn into a my person 😂😂 I played d role of nneka very strong role 😂😂😂 the day of presentation I lost my voice ."

treasure_smart1 stressed:

"Ever me the day wey I day practice my own for house na so my mom call family doctor make dey come check me say I don day mad."

SISTER TREASURE wrote:

"I saw somebody dancing in black with no music I literally thought she was mad😭,I went closer only to realize that it was a theater art student."

Cherish 🪺🎋shared:

"Very difficult department na God go help me cause ehhh 😫😅 people think it’s easy."

Skylar Ambless added:

"Normally we behaves like mad people sometimes. images walking on the road and practicing your script and people will think you are mad."

Bhadex Benny said:

"And this girl been dey show sign of madness before she enter school ooooo, she con choose theatre arts😩😂😂."

