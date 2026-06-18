A lady has reacted to a video from Alexx Ekubo's burial, showing the arrival of Pastor Eno Jerry at the event

This comes after photos and videos of the late actor’s burial in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia, were shared online

Reacting to the video of the pastor’s arrival, the lady made a worrying observation about people in the clip

A Nigerian lady drew people’s attention to what she noticed about Pastor Eno Jerry’s arrival at the burial of actor Alexx Ekubo.

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo: Lady Posts Clip of Pastor Eno Jerry at Actor’s Burial, Shares Worrying Observation

Source: Twitter

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and the actor was buried on the 18th of June in his hometown.

Lady shares observation about Pastor Eno Jerry

Identified as @Iam_sistabibi on X, the lady shared a video showing the entrance of Pastor Eno Jerry to the venue of Alexx Ekubo's burial.

Pastor Eno Jerry is the wife of Pastor Jerry Eze, the popular convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), a daily online prayer programme.

As Pastor Eno was arriving at the venue of the burial, some ladies happily rushed to meet her to welcome her.

The video was captioned:

"What exactly are these ones doing? You saw a pastor going to preach and you stopped her to take pictures as how ? Some people go that place to go see celebrities; it’s not like the care about Alex Ekubo family. Mtchewwww."

Watch the X post below:

Reactions trail lady's observation about Pst Eno Jerry

@Unwanagild said:

"Taking pictures would have been better after the funeral. She is literally heading in to preach and they stopped her, nawa."

@EllaNnabugo said:

"This is pastor Jerry’s wife … make I hear say nssppdians ignore her."

@nwa_papale said:

"Calm down aunty, it's normal... That's a mixed crowd and this is still Nigeria, people come to a gathering for different reasons... The most important thing is that the funeral was successful, people go still meet their destiny helpers for the funeral."

@Oluwahonour01 said:

"The last time I went to ShopRite in Abuja I saw how people were rushing to meet a pastor Paul for prayers and I was not feeling it."

@Aneeyocha said:

"Even you if your beloved or idolo reach burrial place or wedding u would like to snap unwana."

@PreshAyo25 said:

"Everyone with their plan. He too sabi the industry and I’m glad he took his last days off it."

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng