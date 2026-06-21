Pastor Jerry Eze's daughter Samara Eze won first place at the 2026 Future Problem Solving International Conference in Texas, USA

The young student defeated global competitors from the United States and Australia to clinch the world championship title

A viral video captured the emotional moment the NSPPD convener reunited with his daughter upon her arrival in Nigeria

Pastor Jerry Eze, the convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), has reunited with his daughter, Samara Eze, after her academic victory in the United States.

The young student emerged as the World Champion in the Senior Division at the 2026 Future Problem Solving International (FPSPI) Conference held in Texas.

Pastor Jerry Eze's daughter reunites with him after her academic victory abroad. Photo credit: Pastor Jerry Eze/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Jerry Eze emotionally reunites with daughter

Samara, who attends Prestonwood Christian Academy in Texas, designed innovative solutions for complex, real-world issues to beat her competitors. She clinched the first-place position, while Ryan from Canyon Crest Academy, USA, and Matilda from William Clarke College, Australia, took second and third places, respectively.

A viral video shared on social media showed the moment she arrived in Nigeria to meet her father. In the footage, a visibly moved Pastor Jerry Eze tightly embraced his daughter, holding back tears of pride as they celebrated the milestone.

Reactions as Jerry Eze reunites with daughter

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's post below:

@soundsofhispresence said:

"Lord, please keep my husband and I alive in you to witness the great things you will do in our children. Amen."

@jacynthaasmrlifestyle said:

"How can I like this a billion times?"

@maurineotieno7134 said:

"Awesome. Papa Awesome."

Watch the video below:

Lady highlights detail about Jerry Eze's daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady identified a distinct detail regarding how Samara, Jerry Eze's daughter, behaved after she received her international award on stage.

Source: Legit.ng