Pastor Jerry Eze Reunites With Daughter in Nigeria After Her Flawless Victory in United States
- Pastor Jerry Eze's daughter Samara Eze won first place at the 2026 Future Problem Solving International Conference in Texas, USA
- The young student defeated global competitors from the United States and Australia to clinch the world championship title
- A viral video captured the emotional moment the NSPPD convener reunited with his daughter upon her arrival in Nigeria
Pastor Jerry Eze, the convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), has reunited with his daughter, Samara Eze, after her academic victory in the United States.
The young student emerged as the World Champion in the Senior Division at the 2026 Future Problem Solving International (FPSPI) Conference held in Texas.
Jerry Eze emotionally reunites with daughter
Samara, who attends Prestonwood Christian Academy in Texas, designed innovative solutions for complex, real-world issues to beat her competitors. She clinched the first-place position, while Ryan from Canyon Crest Academy, USA, and Matilda from William Clarke College, Australia, took second and third places, respectively.
A viral video shared on social media showed the moment she arrived in Nigeria to meet her father. In the footage, a visibly moved Pastor Jerry Eze tightly embraced his daughter, holding back tears of pride as they celebrated the milestone.
Reactions as Jerry Eze reunites with daughter
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's post below:
@soundsofhispresence said:
"Lord, please keep my husband and I alive in you to witness the great things you will do in our children. Amen."
@jacynthaasmrlifestyle said:
"How can I like this a billion times?"
@maurineotieno7134 said:
"Awesome. Papa Awesome."
Watch the video below:
Lady highlights detail about Jerry Eze's daughter
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady identified a distinct detail regarding how Samara, Jerry Eze's daughter, behaved after she received her international award on stage.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng