A Nigerian lady who went to work with moimoi and garri and shared her experience with a Japanese colleague who wanted to know more about it

The lady explained to her Japanese colleague what garri is all about and also added what it could be used with

The lady said garri could be eaten with bean cakes, groundnut and sugar, it could sometimes be taken as dessert or main food

A Nigerian lady recently brought moimoi and garri to work and shared her culinary experience with a curious Japanese colleague.

Intrigued by the unfamiliar food, the Japanese colleague asked to learn more about it.

Lady explains Garri to her Japanese colleague. Photo credit: @japan_inNigeria

Source: TikTok

The lady explained that garri is a popular Nigerian staple made from cassava.

She went on to describe the different ways it can be enjoyed, highlighting that garri can be eaten with akara (bean cakes), groundnut, and sugar.

She also mentioned that garri can be served as either a dessert or a main dish, depending on how it’s prepared.

The video shows the cultural exchange not only introduced a taste of Nigerian cuisine to her colleague but also highlighted the versatility of garri in Nigerian meals. The video was posted by @nigeria_injapan.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gt774 said:

“Lol our groundnut don turn floating berries.”

Ayobami wrote:

“No be sometimes again oh, na main meal now.”

Ay commented:

“Which one is floating berries?”

Lytian_50 also commented:

“Before you finish dis English I go done finish like 3plate.”

Niyyah's_atelier:

“You represented well.”

Ruthie:

“Groundnuts and ice cubes don turn to floating berries.”

Sarahzees28:

“Na our own dayly bread this one Dey call desert.”

Diamond Williams:

“Grocery, sweeter, and floating Berry.”

Saweetie_16:

“The way you package this lie eee.”

Mausi 🇹🇬🇳🇬:

“Sometimes main food keh, most of the time kain food o.”

Loner_kid:

“No be main food Na extra life.”

Mmachi:

“Its sweetner and floating berries.”

Chi.Dalu:

“Sweetners nd floating berries.”

Glory:

“Why u dey denie our groundnut which one be floating berries.”

Victoryighoruemuse:

“Bean cake is akara,bean pudding is moi moi.”

Blizam:

“Na epa be floating berries.”

Makira:

“You come Dey confuse her with the floating berries.”

Marvellous:

“You tried all your possible best not to laugh.”

Vee_Nailsalon:

“Dessert ke na main meal oh.”

Source: Legit.ng