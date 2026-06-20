An Igbo cultural group shared a touching tribute after recalling a memorable encounter with the late actor Alexx Ekubo

The group's reflection revived discussions about the actor's relationship with online attention and public scrutiny

Fans reacted emotionally as an old conversation resurfaced following the actor's burial and final farewell

An Igbo history group identified as @IgboHistoFacts on X has shared a tribute to the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo following his burial ceremony.

The burial ceremony took place on June 18, 2026, at the actor's hometown in Abia state.

A group on X pays tribute to Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Twitter

Igbo group recounts conversation with Alexx Ekubo

Following the burial event, the group recounted an old interaction they had with him regarding a viral online trend.

The group disclosed that they approached the late actor two years ago to participate in a cultural movement on social media. They noted that his final response left an impression on them.

According to the group, Alexx could not accept their offer because he was scared of social media while recounting what happened over his marriage saga.

@IgboHistoFacts wrote:

"Two years ago, we met Alexx Ekubo and asked him to join the Igbo Men JPEGs trend.

His response stayed with us: "Admin, nwanne m, I would have loved to, but I'm scared of social media, especially Twitter. You remember what they did to me over my marriage saga." We didn't ask again.

Kachifo Alexx Ekubo 🙏🖤"

Social media drags Alexx over marriage saga

Social media dragged Alex Ekubo hard in 2021 after Fancy Acholonu publicly called off their wedding months before the date.

She posted she ended the engagement/relationship “to live in her truth.” That phrase, along with unfollows sparked wild speculation, especially rumours about his sexuality.

He got trolled, memed, and heavily discussed online. Alex stayed mostly silent while the frenzy played out, which is why he later said he was scared of social media/Twitter over the marriage saga.

Fancy later gave interviews accusing him of narcissism, cheating and gaslighting, adding more fuel.

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo's conversation leaks

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@SvnnyJr said:

"Rip to his soul.

But why do a lot of celebrities dislike twitter?"

@larrizy said:

"He never really survived that heartbreak."

@Awkaboy001 said:

"Lolz. God knows I will never be scared of social media, I would love to trend more sef."

See their X post below:

Alexx Ekubo's last video before passing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Comedian AY Makun shared a voice video recorded by the late actor Alexx Ekubo before his death.

Source: Legit.ng