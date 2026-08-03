Canada Announces Weekly Payment For People Who Lose Their Jobs, Posts Amount

Canada launched an Employment Insurance portal for workers who lost their jobs through no fault of their own, such as during mass layoffs

The Canadian government revealed the maximum weekly benefit amount that eligible unemployed individuals can receive through the programme

Applicants must meet specific documentation requirements and submit their application within a strict deadline after their last working day

Canada has opened an online portal through which workers who have been laid off or lost employment through circumstances outside their control can apply for weekly financial support from the government.

The Employment Insurance (EI) programme is designed specifically for individuals whose jobs ended due to reasons such as a shortage of work or a mass layoff, and who have been unable to secure new employment since. The scheme does not cover those who resigned voluntarily or were dismissed for misconduct.

Canada announces weekly benefits for unemployed people, shows documents needed to apply. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Bloomberg/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

How much eligible workers can receive

The Canadian government confirmed that the maximum weekly benefit available under the EI programme is $729, equivalent to approximately N991,811. The actual amount each applicant receives may vary depending on their individual circumstances and employment history.

Workers who find themselves out of a job are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. However, applications must be submitted no later than four weeks after the final day of work, as late submissions may affect entitlement.

What documents are needed to apply

Before starting an application on the portal, individuals are required to gather several key pieces of information. These include a Social Insurance Number, the applicant's last name at birth, banking details for payment purposes, both mailing and residential addresses, and a full account of all employment history.

The portal is intended to simplify and speed up access to support for Canadians facing sudden unemployment, providing a structured digital route to financial assistance during what can be a difficult and uncertain period.

Canada lists 6 professions in high demand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government invited skilled professionals, including Nigerians, to explore employment and immigration opportunities in sectors facing labour shortages.

The government identified STEM, healthcare, skilled trades, defence and cybersecurity, critical minerals, and education as key fields in demand, while encouraging prospective immigrants to search for international job openings and explore suitable immigration pathways before relocating.

Source: Legit.ng