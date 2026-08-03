Qatar has introduced two new long-term residence permit categories in early February 2026, targeting senior executives and entrepreneurs

The Executive permit requires a minimum monthly salary of QAR 50,000 (N18.6 million), while the Entrepreneur permit requires proof of at least USD 10,000 (N13.6 million) in the bank

Both permit holders will receive non-sponsored residency status, family sponsorship rights and validity of up to 10 years

Qatar has launched two new long-term residence permit categories aimed at drawing senior foreign executives and entrepreneurs to the country, offering holders the right to live and work in Qatar for up to 10 years.

The Qatari government announced the Executive Long-Term Residence Permit and the Entrepreneur Long-Term Residence Permit in early February 2026, describing the initiative as part of a broader push to diversify the economy and position Qatar as a competitive regional business hub.

Qatar reveals who can get 10-year residence permits under new migration programme. Photo Credit: Antoine Gyori-Corbis, By Sonmez

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the Executive permit

According to Forbes, the Executive permit targets senior leaders holding roles such as Chairman, CEO, CFO, CTO or COO within qualifying organisations registered in Qatar.

Applicants must already hold valid Qatari residency, have at least five years of senior management experience, and earn a minimum monthly salary of QAR 50,000 (about USD 13,900 for C-suite titles, or QAR 80,000 (about USD 22,300) for other executive director roles.

Qualifying employers include public companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange, banks and financial institutions licensed by the Qatar Central Bank or the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority, insurance companies under those same regulators, and consulting firms serving government or semi-governmental entities in management, finance, legal or accounting services.

Successful applicants move off employer-sponsored residency and receive a new Qatar ID.

Entrepreneur permit requirements

The Entrepreneur permit is open to foreign nationals who are launching or growing a business in Qatar and have been nominated by a recognised incubator.

Eligible incubators include Qatar Development Bank bodies such as the Qatar FinTech Hub, Qatar Business Incubation Center and Scale 7 Hub, as well as Qatar Science and Technology Park and Start Up Qatar.

Applicants must show a minimum bank balance of USD 10,000 (about QAR 36,500) maintained over the preceding three months, along with an official endorsement letter from their nominated incubator. Those applying from outside Qatar will first receive an entry visa before obtaining a Qatar ID, while applicants already in the country receive the ID directly.

Key benefits of both permits

Fragomen explains that both categories carry non-sponsored residency status, which means holders are no longer tied to a single employer. Additional benefits include the right to sponsor family members and domestic workers, asset ownership rights, and access to merchant discounts. Entrepreneurs also gain access to incubator mentorship and support programmes.

Qatar said the permits form part of its National Vision 2030 strategy to attract global talent and reduce the economy's dependence on hydrocarbons. A separate Highly Skilled Talent Visa is expected to be rolled out soon, and plans for a Creative Visa designed to attract artists and cultural professionals have also been announced.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had announced a special work permit with no application fee for foreigners.

Requirements to qualify for Qatari citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had announced the requirements for its citizenship.

Much like Germany, Canada, and several other nations that have set formal naturalisation criteria, Qatar has established a clear framework for those who wish to make the Gulf state their permanent home.

A foreigner seeking Qatari citizenship must have lived in the country for a minimum of 25 years.

Source: Legit.ng