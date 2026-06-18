A lady has penned a sorrowful post on social media after attending Alexx Ekubo's wake-keeping at his family compound in Arochukwu, Abia State

Funeral activities kicked off on June 10 with a service of songs at The Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos, followed by the wake on June 16

Mourning the Nollywood actor, the heartbroken lady struggled to accept his death and begged him to resurrect and admit that it was just a prank

Precious Chiamaka Okoro, a Nigerian lady who is a baby items vendor, has expressed deep sorrow after visiting Alexx Ekubo's family house in his hometown for his wake-keep on Wednesday, June 17, which was part of the late actor's funeral activities.

In a Facebook post on June 17, Precious mourned the actor's demise with a sorrowful post.

A heartbroken lady expresses deep sadness over the demise of Alexx Ekubo at his wake-keep, begging him to return to life. Photo credit: Precious Chiamaka Okoro, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Heartbroken lady mourns Alexx Ekubo's death

In her Facebook post, a grieving Precious gave Alexx an ultimatum to resurrect and say his death is a prank.

Precious added that Alexx's death has left her weak to her bones.

"Ikenna, I just left your house where the wake-keeping is going on. You have until 10am to stand up and say this a prank and I swear I’ll understand. We won’t be mad at you at all bikonu Nwanne’m🥹💔😣 i am weak to my bones😭," Precious wrote.

In the comment section of her post, Precious Okoro stated that Alexx's death had pierced her heart.

"Ike bobo, I’ve never had to leave my comfort zone and travel hours to Arochukwu village for anyone’s funeral except family members and the last time I buried a c0rpse that hurt me so much was in 2011 when my kid Sis died. Your death is piercing my heart. You had better stand up from that place by morning."

See Precious's Facebook post about the death of Alexx Ekubo below:

Heartbreak trails woman's post about Alexx Ekubo's death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the actor's demise below:

Tee Stitches said:

"Yes Alexx, we won't get mad at you. Just wake up and say its a prank biko."

Nzube Precious Okafor said:

"Amaka Ikenna has gone! He’s not coming back to us! Is not a prank! Is just a sad reality we all have to accept."

Ugo Chukwu said:

"Ikenna is gone ..... That's the sad and harsh truth.... He's gone forever. The only thing we can do is to pray for his departed soul to rest in God's bosom .... He's gone oh."

Rosemary Kalu said:

"It’s well ooo. This one is too hard, Aswear. "Please stay safe sis."

A lady mourns the demise of Alexx Ekubo, with her emotional Facebook plea sparking further grief online. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo, Precious Chiamaka Okoro

Source: Facebook

What man did to Alexx's coffin trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had raised an alarm online over what one man did to Alexx Ekubo's coffin.

The lady shared a short clip on Facebook showing an unidentified bald man, in black, touching the coffin in the ambulance.

She called on Alexx's family to question the man, stating that she had captured the scenes in Arochukwu, Abia State, Lekki, Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng