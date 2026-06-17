A young Nigerian lady shared a viral video documenting her relocation journey from Abuja to Germany

The travel vlog captured the emotional moment she said goodbye to her mother at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

The video concluded with her arrival in snowy Germany while wearing a winter jacket and pushing her suitcases

A young Nigerian lady identified on TikTok as @debstosan has shared her emotional relocation journey from Abuja to Germany.

The travel vlog, which has since gone viral on social media, captures the bitter-sweet reality of the ongoing "Japa" wave.

A Nigerian woman posts an emotional video of her relocating abroad. Photo credit: @debstosan /TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady says goodbye, relocates to Germany

The video began on a highly joyful note, showing @debstosan dancing and screaming in excitement inside her room while clutching her Nigerian passport and newly stamped visa.

The mood quickly shifted to an emotional one as she arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to board her Lufthansa flight.

In a touching moment that has melted hearts online, the young lady was seen locked in a tight, tearful embrace with her mother. Her mother kissed her on the cheek and held her closely before her departure.

After saying her goodbyes, she boarded her flight, giving her followers a peek of her journey above the clouds. As the plane approached Germany, the window view transitioned from clear skies to a beautiful, snow-covered landscape.

The vlog concluded with @debstosan, heavily bundled up in a thick winter puffer jacket, smiling brightly as she pushed a trolley loaded with multiple heavy suitcases through the airport.

Reactions as Nigerian lady relocates abroad

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

David said:

"Congratulations. 🎉 I pray my visa comes out approved in Jesus name, amen."

Folajuwan said:

"Manifesting!!!!!🙏🙏 congratulations stranger. 🥰"

Meenahclothiers said:

"Congratulations, God that do it for you will do it for me too.🙏😍"

Watch the video below:

Businessman changes plan to relocate abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that businessman Adefemi Komiyo cancelled his plans to relocate abroad after a road trip from Lagos to Ogun State.

Source: Legit.ng