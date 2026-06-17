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Tears Flow as Nigerian Woman Says Goodbye to Mother Before Relocating Abroad, Video Trends
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Tears Flow as Nigerian Woman Says Goodbye to Mother Before Relocating Abroad, Video Trends

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A young Nigerian lady shared a viral video documenting her relocation journey from Abuja to Germany
  • The travel vlog captured the emotional moment she said goodbye to her mother at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport
  • The video concluded with her arrival in snowy Germany while wearing a winter jacket and pushing her suitcases

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A young Nigerian lady identified on TikTok as @debstosan has shared her emotional relocation journey from Abuja to Germany.

The travel vlog, which has since gone viral on social media, captures the bitter-sweet reality of the ongoing "Japa" wave.

A young Nigerian lady has shared her emotional relocation journey from Abuja to Germany
A Nigerian woman posts an emotional video of her relocating abroad. Photo credit: @debstosan /TikTok
Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady says goodbye, relocates to Germany

The video began on a highly joyful note, showing @debstosan dancing and screaming in excitement inside her room while clutching her Nigerian passport and newly stamped visa.

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The mood quickly shifted to an emotional one as she arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to board her Lufthansa flight.

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In a touching moment that has melted hearts online, the young lady was seen locked in a tight, tearful embrace with her mother. Her mother kissed her on the cheek and held her closely before her departure.

After saying her goodbyes, she boarded her flight, giving her followers a peek of her journey above the clouds. As the plane approached Germany, the window view transitioned from clear skies to a beautiful, snow-covered landscape.

The vlog concluded with @debstosan, heavily bundled up in a thick winter puffer jacket, smiling brightly as she pushed a trolley loaded with multiple heavy suitcases through the airport.

Reactions as Nigerian lady relocates abroad

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

David said:

"Congratulations. 🎉 I pray my visa comes out approved in Jesus name, amen."

Folajuwan said:

"Manifesting!!!!!🙏🙏 congratulations stranger. 🥰"

Meenahclothiers said:

"Congratulations, God that do it for you will do it for me too.🙏😍"

Watch the video below:

Businessman changes plan to relocate abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that businessman Adefemi Komiyo cancelled his plans to relocate abroad after a road trip from Lagos to Ogun State.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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