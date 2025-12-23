A 27 - year - old medical graduate , Dr Maimunat Suleiman , emerged as the overall best student as UDUS inducted 122 newly qualified doctors

University authorities said the 2025 induction was the largest medical graduation in UDUS history, reflecting expanded training capacity

State health officials from Sokoto and Kebbi assured the new doctors of available internship and employment opportunities

A 27-year-old medical graduate, Dr Maimunat Suleiman, has emerged as the overall best graduating student at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, as the institution inducted 122 newly qualified doctors into the medical profession.

The ceremony marked a major milestone for the institution and the graduates, many of whom are stepping into practice at a time of growing pressure on Nigeria’s health system.

Newly inducted medical doctors take their oath during the UDUS induction ceremony in Sokoto. Photo: FB/DigestPressUDUS

Source: Facebook

Dr Suleiman, an indigene of Kogi State, stood out for her consistent academic excellence and clinical performance. Her achievements earned her multiple cash prizes and commendations from the university management during the induction ceremony.

UDUS inducts record medical doctors

University officials described the latest induction as the largest single batch of medical doctors ever produced by the institution.

The 122 doctors comprised 89 males and 33 females, all of whom completed rigorous academic coursework and clinical rotations before qualifying for induction.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Bashiru Garba, attributed the sharp rise in graduating doctors to deliberate investments in facilities, teaching staff and academic planning.

He noted that the number of graduating doctors increased from 77 in the previous year to 122, reflecting steady progress in the university’s medical training capacity.

University officials and dignitaries attend the induction of 122 doctors at Usmanu Danfodiyo University. Photo: UDUS

Source: Facebook

Job openings offered to UDUS graduates

Addressing the new doctors, Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr Umar Farouk, disclosed that employment opportunities and internship placements were available within the state. He encouraged the graduates to take advantage of the openings as they begin their professional journeys.

Kebbi State Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yakubu Augie, also assured the inductees of available housemanship slots in Kebbi State. He urged them to remain focused and patient despite the competitive nature of placements nationwide.

Representing the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Prof Fatima Kyari, through Dr Tijjani Madaka, warned against unlicensed medical practice. She advised the new doctors to seek guidance from senior colleagues and pursue specialization, noting the increasing complexity of modern medical care.

The induction ceremony was chaired by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof Yusuf Tanko Sununu. He charged the doctors to uphold empathy, integrity and professionalism in their service to patients and communities.

LASU admits 14,893 freshers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University has formally admitted 14,893 new undergraduates for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The vice chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, addressed the fresh students at the matriculation ceremony held on the Ojo main campus on Monday, December 1, and urged them to uphold discipline and remain focused on their academic goals.

Can admission to LASU be bought?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State University (LASU) vowed to uphold transparency and merit in its admission process.

LASU was the most preferred institution in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2025 UTME application, receiving 79,000 first-choice applications.

LASU asked applicants and the public to resist the temptation of patronising 'unscrupulous individuals who may falsely claim to sell admission slots'

Source: Legit.ng