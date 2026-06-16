A young lady has become a viral sensation on X over her academic achievements, despite her young age, which many found impressive

According to the lady, she wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam at 14, gained admission at 15, and graduated at 18

She further revealed that she finished as the overall best graduating student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) for the 20232024 academic session

A Nigerian lady, Aishat Dauda, has impressed netizens with her stellar academic milestones.

Aishat highlighted her academic achievements while jumping on an X trend where women post their pictures and talk about their academic achievements.

A lady reveals she graduated from OOU as the best graduating student at 18. Photo Credit: @adebola249

Source: Twitter

OOU graduate's impressive academic achievements

In her tweet on June 15, Aishat disclosed that she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at 14 and was admitted into Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) at 15.

After studying for three years and some months, Aishat graduated at 18.

At OOU, Aishat made her mark, finishing as the overall best graduating OOU student for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Aishat further disclosed that she was the best graduating student in the Faculty of Social Sciences and the Department of Economics.

She became a graduate member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers at 20. Aisha's tweet read:

"Wrote JAMB at 14.

"University admission at 15.

"Graduated at 18.

"Overall Best Graduating Student (23/24), Olabisi Onabanjo University Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Social Sciences & Department of Economics.

"Graduate member, Chartered Institute of Stockbroker at 20."

Aishat's tweet went viral, garnering 25.5k views, 2.1k likes, 221 retweets and 39 comments. People praised her for her achievements at her young age.

A young lady highlights her impressive academic feats. Photo Credit: @adebola249

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

OOU 2023/2024 BGS hailed on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the OOU graduate's tweet below:

@Amabelle_anieze said:

"Congratulations to you dearest."

@sarysyntax said:

"Wow! This is impressive Aishat! Keep soaring high!"

@Sammye_X said:

"A very young big woman, congratulations young lady."

@Big_Badejoko said:

"Graduated uni as a teenager?!!

"You're a genius."

@FataiA51239 said:

"Congratulations our erstwhile bgs of Olabisi Onabanjo University."

@coolberry30 said:

"Please can you tell me more about the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers?"

@http_leeyah said:

"You’re a queen!! Take your crown."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an OOU graduate who always read at night had become a top student in her department.

OOU medical graduate makes history

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an OOU medical graduate, named Dr Ettu Malik Oloruntoba, who was the best graduating student, had made history.

Dr Malik revealed that his induction ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, marking his official entry into the medical profession. He noted that he made history at the Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences by becoming the only seven-star general the school has produced.

The history-maker also stated that he received special honours during the event for his academic performance. A former minister of health presented him with a signed book, while the medical association gave him a cash award.

Source: Legit.ng