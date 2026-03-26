A Nigerian man has shared his tense experience at the US Embassy after previously facing two visa rejections

He described watching other applicants get denied, which increased his anxiety before his own interview

After the interview, he was finally approved on his third attempt, sparking relief and celebration among those present

A Nigerian man has shared his emotional journey of securing a United States visa after witnessing much tension and denial applicants faced during the process.

In a TikTok video posted by Lotanna, the Nigerian man, now based in the US, detailed his unusual experience at the US Embassy in Lagos.

A Nigerian man shares the moment his US visa was approved. Photo credit: Lotanna/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He described the application process as highly structured, with applicants grouped according to the type of visa they applied for.

Nigerian man shares US Embassy experience

According to him, he was filled with anxiety and uncertainty as he watched several applicants get denied in front of others.

The man, who in earlier videos stated that he had been denied a US visa two times in a row, recalled how his tension increased when it was finally his turn to be interviewed by a consular officer.

A Nigerian man has shared his experience at the US Embassy. Photo credit: Lotanna/TikTok

Source: TikTok

After observing that several people before him were denied, he feared his third outcome might be the same.

He said in the TikTok video:

“If they deny your visa, everybody knows, bro. Like everybody know that, okay, chai, this guy don chop deny, bro. They can either send your case to Administrative processing or tell you to submit additional documents and from there they’ll deny you guy. So, I just dey mehn. I say God, I beg.”

However, after he was told to briefly go back to his seat, he was called back and given the news he had been hoping for. His US visa was finally approved. The moment, he said, brought a wave of relief and excitement, with even security personnel and other applicants congratulating him.

“Chai, bro, see na there my congratulations starts. Everybody there will hear it, that your visa has been approved. Even security officials, they tell me congrats, bro. That excitement, bro, they kor give me white paper. Everybody kor say see, I tap from your grace.”

He noted that while the process can be strict and time-consuming, persistence is key.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nigerian man's relocation journey

Some of the comments are below.

Apex_49 said:

"Congratulations bro that joy when you here you have been approved, ehn."

justprince wrote:

"I got approved on the first time and all the 8 people I helped with document and presentation got approved and they are all in USA."

Harmless Post commented:

"Did not do an interview or go to the embassy before I got my America visa that year. just protocol dropping my passport and got my visa after 4 days. guess the visa type?"

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The young lady based abroad shared the monthly analysis result she did on her expenses and found out something unusual.

Source: Legit.ng