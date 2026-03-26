Nigerian Man Who Was Denied Twice Finally Gets US Visa, Shares Embassy Experience
- A Nigerian man has shared his tense experience at the US Embassy after previously facing two visa rejections
- He described watching other applicants get denied, which increased his anxiety before his own interview
- After the interview, he was finally approved on his third attempt, sparking relief and celebration among those present
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A Nigerian man has shared his emotional journey of securing a United States visa after witnessing much tension and denial applicants faced during the process.
In a TikTok video posted by Lotanna, the Nigerian man, now based in the US, detailed his unusual experience at the US Embassy in Lagos.
He described the application process as highly structured, with applicants grouped according to the type of visa they applied for.
Nigerian man shares US Embassy experience
According to him, he was filled with anxiety and uncertainty as he watched several applicants get denied in front of others.
The man, who in earlier videos stated that he had been denied a US visa two times in a row, recalled how his tension increased when it was finally his turn to be interviewed by a consular officer.
After observing that several people before him were denied, he feared his third outcome might be the same.
He said in the TikTok video:
“If they deny your visa, everybody knows, bro. Like everybody know that, okay, chai, this guy don chop deny, bro. They can either send your case to Administrative processing or tell you to submit additional documents and from there they’ll deny you guy. So, I just dey mehn. I say God, I beg.”
However, after he was told to briefly go back to his seat, he was called back and given the news he had been hoping for. His US visa was finally approved. The moment, he said, brought a wave of relief and excitement, with even security personnel and other applicants congratulating him.
“Chai, bro, see na there my congratulations starts. Everybody there will hear it, that your visa has been approved. Even security officials, they tell me congrats, bro. That excitement, bro, they kor give me white paper. Everybody kor say see, I tap from your grace.”
He noted that while the process can be strict and time-consuming, persistence is key.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Nigerian man's relocation journey
Some of the comments are below.
Apex_49 said:
"Congratulations bro that joy when you here you have been approved, ehn."
justprince wrote:
"I got approved on the first time and all the 8 people I helped with document and presentation got approved and they are all in USA."
Harmless Post commented:
"Did not do an interview or go to the embassy before I got my America visa that year. just protocol dropping my passport and got my visa after 4 days. guess the visa type?"
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Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng