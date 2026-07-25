The Heavy Duty Haulage Transporters Welfare Association of Nigeria called on IGP Olatunji Disu to investigate a group it says is illegally collecting revenue on major highways

The association says trucks moving goods from Borno to Port Harcourt pay up to ₦1.9 million in illegal charges, with costs passed on to ordinary Nigerians

A Federal High Court reportedly ruled in the association's favour this month in a suit it filed against illegal tax collection on Nigerian highways

A Nigerian transport body has asked Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu to order a fresh investigation into what it describes as an unauthorised presidential task force collecting illegal levies from commercial vehicles on highways across the country.

The Heavy Duty Haulage Transporters Welfare Association of Nigeria made the call at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, July 24.

The Heavy Duty Haulage Transporters Welfare Association has called for an investigation into a group illegally collecting revenue on major highways. Photo credit: @PoliceNG/Original

Source: UGC

Its Secretary-General, Ambassador Ayobami Makinde, said the group in question operates under the name "Presidential Taskforce Against Economic Sabotage/Multiple Taxation" but lacks any legitimate government mandate.

Illegal levies driving up prices

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Saturday, July 25, Makinde said the association's findings show that trucks hauling goods from Borno State to Port Harcourt pay between ₦1.8 million and ₦1.9 million in illegal charges along the route, while those travelling from Katsina State to Lagos incur about ₦1.5 million in similar payments.

"The cost of these illegal collections is eventually added to the prices of commodities, making Nigerians bear the burden of unlawful taxation on the highways," he said.

He argued that about 80 per cent of individuals collecting money at roadblocks across the country have no government authorisation at any level, and that the practice violates Section 3(2) of the Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Act, 2004, which prescribes penalties for unauthorised tax collection.

Suspect declared wanted, still operating

The association named one Emmanuel Osiegbemeh as the head of the alleged task force and said petitions to the Nigeria Police Force led to an investigation by the Force Criminal Investigation Department, which reportedly recommended charges against him.

He was subsequently declared wanted after jumping police bail.

Makinde alleged that despite being a declared fugitive, Osiegbemeh continues to operate with the backing of some police personnel, a claim the association says it has documentary evidence to support, including police reports, receipts, identity cards and video recordings.

He added that the group is currently active in Delta, Enugu and Ebonyi states, where its members have allegedly arrested revenue officials, extorted money from them and issued unofficial receipts.

Some suspected members are also said to be in the custody of the Department of State Services in Oyo State.

The association also disclosed that it filed a suit at the Federal High Court seeking an order compelling law enforcement agencies to act against illegal highway taxation.

Makinde said judgment was delivered on the 13th of this month in the association's favour, and that the group was awaiting the Certified True Copy before making the ruling public.

At the same briefing, the association announced the inauguration of its National Working Committee, with Hon. Oraka Nnaemaka as National Chairman, Makinde continuing as Secretary-General, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar as President of the Board, Azubuike Nwanko as Board Secretary and Valentine Anona as Deputy Director of Operations.

Lady shares experience with public transport

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady posted a short video on social media to show netizens what she saw while she was on public transport.

In the video, which was posted on TikTok, the lady said she entered a bus which had no horn and the driver had to improvise. The driver of the bus was spotted using his mouth to blow a trumpet to alert other people on the road, sparking funny reactions.

Source: Legit.ng