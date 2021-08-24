A Nigerian man who is in the army of the United States has left many people amused with what he did on an American military jet

The soldier said to be Lagos-bred turned the jet into a commercial bus as he called in potential passengers

Hilarious reactions have trailed the video as many people remarked that one can be taken out of Nigeria but the Nigerian in the person may remain

A Nigerian man has recreated an everyday Lagos commercial bus scenario using a US military jet.

The unidentified man who is in the US army turned a conductor on the jet in a dramatic form.

He could be seen calling in passengers Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

In the 20 seconds video shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, the man dressed in a military outfit roared, calling in potential passengers to come aboard with their change.

The man did it with all seriousness as he spoke at intervals in Yoruba.

He ran left and right before returning to the camera to complete his funny act.

Many people found it hilarious

@darlington_31st commented:

"Wow so beautiful. If na Nigeria army them go Court martial the soldier."

@babogrin wrote:

"Try this in Nigeria, and they will punish you. This is to tell you that Nigeria is truly a zoo. Because u work for the government doesn’t mean you shouldn’t catch cruise. Life hard abeg, besides I go like enter this ur bus ajeh, 9ja ti sumi."

@oba_catalyst said:

"Werey we rugged himself out of the shithole. Getto inside him will never allow him rest"

@kcdeprince stated:

"The difference between this military and the one in Nigeria is their state of mind, look at him... obviously, he thinks differently now."

Video of moment Nigerian man in US army tried to teach soldiers Zlatan's slang

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how a Nigerian man in the US army had tried to teach his fellow soldiers popular Zlatan slang.

In the clip, the man tried many times to teach his colleagues in the US Army how to say kapaichumarimarichopaco.

The white officers kept laughing as they put in their best to wrap their tongues around the mouthful word only Zlatan knows what it means.

It was such a lovely clip to see as the soldiers looked into the camera and smiled after what seemed like a good attempt at pronouncing the word.

