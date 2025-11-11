A Nigerian man in the American army went viral after an old video of him appeared online amid threats made by the US president Donald Trump

People reacted talking on social media as the video showed him dancing with a caption that explained why he joined the military

Many Nigerians took to the comments section to share their thoughts as the video spread on social media

An old video of a Nigerian in the US Army has gone viral online over what he wrote as the reason he joined the United States military.

This comes just days after the soldier went viral on social media for showing off his muscles and expressing readiness to be sent to Nigeria by the US president to protect the interests of Christians amid alleged genocide.

Nigerian in US army trends after old clip resurfaces. Photo source: Tiktok/fav.nigeriann

Source: TikTok

Nigerian in US army trends

The said soldier had, in the old video, shown off his muscles and declared support for the US government after Donald Trump threatened to send troops to Nigeria to fight terrorists over the alleged killing of Christians.

Amid this, the same soldier who showed support and flaunted his muscles has gone viral again as his old video resurfaced online.

According to the old video circulating on his page, @fav.nigeriann, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the soldier added a caption explaining the possible reason he joined the US Army.

In the TikTok post, he added a caption that read:

“People are asking us why we joined the US Army instead of the Nigerian Army.”

Nigerian man in US army sparks online discussion with video. Photo source: Tiktok/fav.nigeriann

Source: TikTok

The caption noted that he and his friend are often asked why they chose the United States Army, and in response, he added a short description as his answer.

The description read:

“Hunger wan scatter my head for Nigeria oo.”

He stated that hunger was the reason he left Nigeria to join the United States Army.

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Nigerian in US army trends

Degbemixola said:

"Them dey bring una come home come fight una papa house."

Joviar friend stressed:

"Help me buy Apple Card come if you don de come abeg."

BHIG JAY wrote:

"Look at how they're well structured."

EMMY BIG DREAM noted:

"So if 9ja and usa get war two of una go follow fight."

user7873876754178 stressed:

"i will never leave Nigeria to join US army,never 9ja all the way."

Heywizzyy noted:

"I thought military personnels were not allowed to keep beards."

Jacinta stressed:

"Somebody said I'm also a us army at night."

Fatima Abdullahi shared:

"Una live una father land go they do SOJA for them see them want fight your parent what are you gonna do now?"

BREE wrote:

"It would be crazy if you end up fighting African countries."

IMOCHI EZE noted:

"Let Nigeria Army breath na, Nigeria Army this Nigeria Army that. Are you the first Nigerian to join US army?"

d_marie shared:

"Una must come serve Nigeria for one year by order of the president."

Watch the video below:

