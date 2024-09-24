A Nigerian man who is a soldier in the United States Army attracted comments online after he made a post on TikTok

The man had said he would serve in the US Military and come back healthy after his years of service

His post attracted reactions from many Nigerians wishing him well in his military career in the US

A Nigerian man has become a soldier in the United States Army and he has become popular online.

The man makes regular posts on TikTok where he has a followership of more than 153,000.

The man said he would serve in the army and leave in good health. Photo credit: TikTok/FavNigerian.

Source: TikTok

In a recent post, FavNigerian declared he would leave the US Army healthy after his years of service.

The soldier expressed the hope of completing his military service unscathed.

He said in the trending post:

"I, Okafor Chisom will never die in a foresing country in search of greener pastures. I will do my time in the army and leave healthy. Amen."

Many Nigerians who saw his post prayed for him that his prayers and heart desires would come to pass.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Chisom's post

@Mavros said:

"I, Okafor Chuks, will stand with you. Serve and enjoy the fruits of your Labour... NWANNA."

@Jenny_ said:

"Your mum must be Abia. Odi nma Nnaa."

@king of duet said:

"I Okafor Daniel will put you in prayers. Nothing will harm you brotherly."

@ebinabogeorge said:

"AMEN! You're preserved by the holy spirit."

@userchisomjessy said:

"My name sake God always be with you."

@Gozie Johnpaul said:

"May God Almighty and Aja ani Igbo continue to Guard and protect you nwanne m. You will be in my prayers."

@BLESSING JOSEPH said:

"Declare this every time... I Okafor Chisom shall not die, I shall live in Jesus Christ name. Amen... I join you in prayers, you shall not die IJN. Amen."

Female soldier welcomes baby

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a female soldier who welcomed a child showed the baby off in a TikTok video, which fascinated many of her followers.

The new mother, who was dressed in her military uniform, had the child wrapped in a camouflage.

She sang along to a song playing in the background, saluting and gesturing while the baby watched in amazement.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng