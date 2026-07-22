The US Citizenship and Immigration Services outlined the benefits available to immigrants who choose to apply for American citizenship

Naturalised citizens gain rights that permanent residents do not have, including the ability to vote in federal elections and hold public office

The USCIS also listed a set of responsibilities that come with citizenship, which some are legally required to fulfil

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published a detailed breakdown of what immigrants stand to gain when they take the step of applying for American citizenship, highlighting both the privileges and the obligations that come with naturalisation.

According to the USCIS, the decision to pursue citizenship is a significant one, and the agency wants prospective applicants to understand fully what the process unlocks for them and what it asks of them in return.

US explains benefits immigrants will get when they apply for citizenship. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Benefits of Becoming a US Citizen

One of the most immediate advantages is the right to vote. Only citizens are permitted to cast ballots in federal elections, and most states extend that restriction to the majority of other elections as well. Alongside voting rights, naturalised citizens can serve on federal juries, a civic duty that remains the exclusive domain of US nationals.

Citizenship also provides greater flexibility for travel, as holders of a US passport can access government assistance while abroad when necessary. For those with families still living overseas, citizens receive priority when petitioning to bring relatives to the US on a permanent basis, and children born abroad to a US citizen are automatically considered citizens in most cases.

Career opportunities also expand upon naturalisation. Certain federal government positions are restricted to citizens, and only citizens are eligible to run for federal office, including seats in the US Senate and House of Representatives, as well as most state and local positions.

Financial benefits follow as well. Many federal grants, college scholarships, and government-funded programmes are open exclusively to citizens, as are a number of government benefit schemes. Crucially, a citizen's right to remain in the United States cannot be revoked, a protection that distinguishes them from permanent residents.

Rights and Responsibilities of US Citizens

The USCIS was equally clear that citizenship carries meaningful responsibilities alongside its rights. Some are legal obligations, including paying taxes honestly and on time to federal, state, and local authorities, serving on a jury when called upon, and defending the country if the need arises.

Others, while not legally enforceable, are considered essential to a functioning democracy. These include staying informed about community issues, participating in the democratic process, respecting federal and local laws, and engaging with the local community.

The agency described citizenship as the common thread connecting all Americans, a bond built not on race or religion but on shared values of freedom, liberty, and equality. Naturalised citizens, the USCIS noted, have always played an important role in shaping the country and continue to be a vital part of its democracy.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng