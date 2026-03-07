A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing the messages that she allegedly received from Mercy Johnson Okojie

According to the lady, the actress watched one of the videos on her official TikTok account and found it really hilarious

Social media users who came across her post stormed the comments section to react to it and express joy

A Nigerian lady was left starstruck after allegedly receiving an unexpected message from renowned actress Mercy Johnson Okojie.

The actress had reportedly watched one of the lady's videos on TikTok which impressed her and made her laugh, causing her to reach out.

Lady gets message from Mercy Johnson

The recipient of the message, identified as @Thattikwuanogirl on TikTok, was in Abuja when she saw the message from the actress.

She was both surprised and in disbelief, seeking confirmation from social media users that the message was genuine.

In the screenshot of the chat, the actress's message was a short and interesting one, inquiring about the lady's whereabouts and expressing her gratitude for making her laugh.

The message read:

"Hello dear how are you? Where are you based? God bless you. Lol you made me laugh."

Sharing the chat online, the lady who never expected to receive a message from the actress expressed so much happiness online.

She said:

"Please help me check if it's her real account o she reached out to me saying that I made her laugh. I came to do my international passport and noticed that she sent me a message. Ma is this your real account? Thank you ma. I'm in Abuja. I'm in Maraba. I don't want to shout too much here so they won't think I'm a mad person and take me to psychiatric hospital."

Reactions as lady gets message from Mercy Johnson

Many netizens confirmed that the messages were sent by the real Mercy Johnson Okojie's TikTok account.

@Bestcalister1 said:

"It's her real account."

@Iamjasmine82 said:

"U call Jenifer but mercy found you. Congratulations."

@CASSIE said:

"Rebecca your madam no go like this news oo. Please keep some things private cuz bad belle plenty everywhere. I’m super happy for you my favorite actress recognized you."

@9ja amaka said:

"She’s the one you’re going to shoot that kind of content you want na she lol."

@PRETTYUJUNWA reacted:

"I don talk am and I still talk am again Nigeria go favour you those who mocked you, will be alive to witness the blessings."

@PRETTY NORA said:

"Oh my gosh am really happy for you, u really deserve it. U work for it."

