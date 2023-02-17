Quite to people's surprise, a Nigerian man is seen in a video appreciating God as his wife moved out of his house

While maintaining silence as the man ranted, the woman gathered her things with help from her mother

The man recorded them as he made his potential viewers understand that his wife is moving out of her own volition

A Nigerian man identified as Oluwaseunfunmi Adeta, in a trending TikTok video, rejoiced as his wife packed her things out of their matrimonial home.

In a recording he made and shared on social media, the man who was in the background clarified that his wife made the move on her own.

He celebrated as he watched her pack up. Photo Credit: @oluwaseun693328530

He said that the other woman assisting his wife in packing her things is his mother-in-law and that they are leaving with his child.

All the while the clip lasted, his wife and her mum did not utter a word to him but only communicated with each other.

The man who spoke in Yoruba language videoed their apartment to show clothes littered in the living room where his wife and her mum were packing up.

Social media reactions

Sugar Daddy (Ridwan) said:

"If the guy truly want her to leave he wouldn't be saying or acting all that, there's bitterness in his voice."

Nelson said:

"Dont judge this guy am a victim of this ,i live in abroad before i was home my ex wife pack all my property with her mum to another guy house."

INFAMOUSVCTR said:

"See all the women jumping into conclusion. the man sounds fed up and the mother inlaw looks like she supports her daughters vices."

agboolaolamide829 said:

"To have the whole three bedroom flat in naija these days and one woman con dey do like champion pack and go at once you do yourself woman."

user9420083203094 said:

"All of u say the man no good hw can mother inlaw came to her daughter house & be parking thing."

kdramaicon1 said:

"Humans are always hypocrite if this lady was beaten or maltreated to death humans will blame the parents, his words already shows his character."

